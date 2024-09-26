Iconic global footwear brand, BIRKENSTOCK, has woven a legacy of tradition, craftsmanship and timeless style for a remarkable 250 years, where each step is not merely about comfort but also carries a rich history.

BIRKENSTOCK is renowned for its sandals with its signature contoured cork footbeds, crafted with layers of suede and jute, which adapt to the shape of their wearers’ feet. Amidst the shifting trends of the fashion industry, BIRKENSTOCK remains resolute in its inherent principles of exceptional comfort and quality.

Each collection presented mirrors the evolution of design and serves as a testament to the commitment to heritage and authenticity that has been maintained for centuries. From the legendary Madrid, the culturally symbolic Arizona, and the elegantly classic Gizeh, BIRKENSTOCK silhouettes epitomise significant milestones in fashion history and continue to inspire the younger generations.

Exclusive Exhibition in Bali: A Journey through BIRKENSTOCK’s History

To commemorate its latest milestone, BIRKENSTOCK celebrated its 250th anniversary by organising a special event on Tuesday, 3 September 2024 at Titik Dua Ubud. Several influencers and media were invited to participate in activities showcasing the brand’s culture since its founding in 1774 by Johannes Birkenstock.

The activity began with an amazing morning walk at Campuhan Ridge Walk, providing a serene journey across Bali’s lush rolling hills, where participants could experience the comfort and support of BIRKENSTOCK sandals. This was followed by a visit to the Ubud Art Market, where unique local crafts and art showcase the island’s vibrant rich culture. The final destination was a tour of the historical Ubud Palace, highlighting Bali’s enthralling cultural heritage.

Working with local artists, including Oka Kartini, an inspirational figure in Bali revered for his perseverance in business and love for the arts, BIRKENSTOCK held a special leathercraft workshop. The workshop transformed production waste into beautiful recycled art pieces. The hands-on experience not only fosters creativity but also sustainability in line with BIRKENSTOCK’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

To mark its 250th anniversary, BIRKENSTOCK held an exclusive exhibition at Titik Dua Spaces, featuring Henry Leutwyler’s “Walking This Way Travelling Exhibition” and a sustainability-themed workshop. The exhibition encourages visitors to explore the uniqueness and history of BIRKENSTOCK and the message “Walk as Nature Intended”. Iconic collections such as Madrid, Arizona, and Gizeh were highlighted through installations, showcasing the evolution of design and craftsmanship that define the brand. Several of BIRKENSTOCK’s collaborations with various luxury brands were also displayed at the exhibition.

Featuring outstanding works in the exhibition, BIRKENSTOCK also collaborated with Rumah Plastik, initiated by Putu Eka Darmawan, a young environmental advocate who turns plastic waste into valuable items. Not only does this collaboration underline BIRKENSTOCK’s deep heritage and steadfast resilience but also emphasises the importance of sustainability and innovation in the modern industry, solidifying customer relationships through impactful environmental initiatives.

The “Walking This Way Travelling Exhibition” was held from 3 to 15 September 2024, with community workshops taking place from 6 to 7 September and 13 to 14 September 2024 at Titik Dua Ubud, Bali.

For more information, please visit birkenstock.com or follow @birkenstockid on Instagram