On 23 to 27 October, the highly-anticipated Ubud Writers & Readers Festival 2024 (UWRF) will welcome participants into what will be a star-studded lineup with more than a hundred exciting programs. As always, this international literary festival brings it signature roundup of thought-provoking discussions, author panels, curated dining programmes, masterclasses, music, film and epic poetry slams to Bali’s cultural capital.

So who’s coming to town this October? Bookworms will be excited by the international speaker lineup, which includes 2021 Nobel Peace Prize co-recipient Maria Ressa for her efforts to champion freedom of speech in the press. Ressa will explore the impact of social media and AI on journalism, and the need for ethical and unbiased news in a fractured world. Award-winning Indian author and prominent global thinker, Amitav Ghosh, will take the stage, as will British writer Sathnam Sanghera, whose book, Empireworld: How British Imperialism Shaped the Globe, became a controversial bestseller.

Amitav Gosh Maria Ressa Sathnam Sanghera

Ayu Utami Soesilo Toer Ratih Kumala

National icons are set to make prominent appearances as always. The festival will spotlight Soesilo Toer, celebrating his work and the centennial of his brother, Pramoedya Ananta Toer. Renowned writer and 1998 activist Ayu Utami will also grace the festival along with one of the country’s most popular writers Dee Lestari; widely-celebrated author of the Netflix-adapted novel ‘Gadis Kretek’, Ratih Kumala; and also Seno Gumira Ajidarma, the eminent figure behind the famous credo ‘When journalism is silenced, literature must speak’.

Expect a rich diversity of topics being discussed by experts in their fields, a sharing of perspectives and new points of view. This includes talks on conflicts and the Middle East with the likes Sara M. Saleh (human rights lawyer, known for her work on insurgencies and conflict), as well as Ma Thida (Myanmar-acclaimed dissident writer who has written on borders, migration, and human rights.). Closer to home, the upcoming ‘transition’ in Indonesia from outgoing President Joko Widodo and successor Prabowo Subianto will be discussed by literary icon and founder of Tempo magazine, Goenawan Mohamad, journalist and activist Ayu Utami, geopolitics expert Ben Bland and Indonesian-Malaysian media professor Janet Steele.

Indonesia’s burgeoning film industry will delight fans and capture the attention of film enthusiasts with a packed free screening program, featuring two of its most acclaimed recent films: The Exiles by Indonesian film director and co-writer Lola Amaria, and Basri & Salma in a Never-ending Comedy, directed by Khozy Rizal, which had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Both directors will join the screenings.

“We’re bringing you everything you could ever wish for at a literary festival: emerging and established Indonesian and international writers, each of them a powerhouse of words and ideas for our curious readers and critical minds in a dazzling array of panels and events”, said Festival Founder and Director, Janet DeNeefe. Indeed, this 5-day festival has something for everyone, from avid readers and growing writers to culture enthusiasts, cinephiles and even foodies.

This year’s festival theme is ‘Satyam Vada Dharmam Chara: Speak the Truth, Practice Kindness’, encouraging candid dialogue and understanding to build bridges and connect. The participating authors are known for work that encourages goodness and truth. Join the discussion at the 21st edition of Ubud Writers and Readers Festival 2024. Full lineup and programs are now available online.

