Photo credit: Wayan Martino

Dear Readers,

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we view and experience literature and community. It has reminded us of the deep value, and essential effect creative programming has on our society. It also challenged thousands of arts organizations like never before. At the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival, we wanted to ensure we continued to enact our vision of connecting readers to ideas and books, even when in-person event opportunities needed to be postponed.

In these unprecedented past two years, we were able to forge ahead, presenting a full complement of literary events, fulfilling our mission to connect people to exceptional books, ideas, and dialogue through our main programming that ignites a passion for words and the world around us. We did so with a community of readers who helped us navigate the bumps and curves in the road. We also knew that our goal is to gather once again in person and in celebration of exceptional literature and unique voices.

This year’s Festival themes encompass how we sustain the beautification of our planet on our eternal path to universal harmony, and we are finally able to gather in person. After the pandemic has kept us separated for so long, we are able to showcase more than 150 storytellers from across the Indonesian archipelago and around the world and explore the power of storytelling and the role of the written word in upholding humanity’s values and freedoms.

In a year that has been so difficult for many, with war and conflict, natural disasters, and political turmoil affecting our lives and the lives of our neighbours, friends, and loved ones, we ask – how can we unite the many strands of different cultures and perspectives to create, deeper understanding, mutual respect, and equality.

From October 27–30, 2022, there will be panel sessions, performances, literary lunches, long table dinners, walking tours through rice fields and villages, book launches, cocktail parties, and readings. And while we are enjoying our Festival of words and ideas – there will be a grand Temple Festival at Pura Gunung Lebah, Ubud’s ancient temple in Tjampuhan, in a glittering homage to the divine, a feast of beauty and spirituality.

Photo Credit: Vifick Bolang

Discover all our program highlights, meet all brilliant minds and creative voices and unlock our exciting Festival Passes with a 10% discount by entering the code NowBali22 at the checkout.

We can’t wait to see you.

Janet DeNeefe

Founder & Director

Ubud Writers & Readers Festival

About Janet DeNeefe

Melbourne-born Janet DeNeefe, Founder & Director of the Ubud Food Festival and Ubud Writers & Readers Festival, has lived in Bali for more than three decades. Her latest book is Bali: Food of My Island Home, following her memoir Fragrant Rice. She is also the owner of Casa Luna, Indus Restaurant, and Honeymoon Guesthouse and Bakery in Ubud.

