If you have yet been to one of Karma Kandara’s wildly-successful Caliwine-ication dinners, worry not! The luxurious five-star resort has announced the third iteration of the popular wine-paired dinner series, inviting culinary and wine connoisseurs on the island to enjoy an evening of indulgence.

Following the rave reviews of the sold-out first two seasons of Caliwine-ication, Karma Kandara and its Executive Chef, Joseph Antonishek, is excited to announce Season 3 of Caliwine-ication. The highly-anticipated event will see the Los Angeles-native chef prepare and serve up a meticulously curated five-course Californian cuisine and wine pairing, held on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

The evening will kick off in the resort’s temple lounge, tucked into the majestic cliffs of Uluwatu, granting guests the picturesque vista of the Indian Ocean as the golden sun sets on the horizon. During the canapé hour, enjoy the rhythmic beats of West Coast Hip Hop tunes in the background as you sip on American rap legend Snoop Dogg’s 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Red Wine, and of course, in true Snoop fashion, a specialty “Gin & Juice” cocktail will be concocted by Karma Kandara’s talented lead mixologist, Kariana.

When dusk falls, guests will be escorted to the resort’s di Mare restaurant accompanied by Jimmy Sax Black for a night to remember. Season 3 of Caliwine-ication will feature Hahn Family Wines from California’s Central Coast, paired exquisitely with Chef Joseph’s fine dining approach to the region’s cuisines.

Starting at 6pm, the culinary offerings during the dinner comprise of Dashi Egg Custard (chilled with cured prawn, asparagus, shitake, and citrus soya) for the Amuse Bouche, paired with Hahn Chardonnay, Monterey County, CA 2018; Old School (terrine of duck and foie gras, pistachio, strawberry green cardamom compote, dill brioche) for the First Course, paired with Hahn Pinot Noir, Estate Grown, Santa Lucien Highlands, CA 2018; Mackerel Two Ways (olive oil cured & tartare, betel leaf, cucumber, spring onion, rhubarb) for the Fish Course, paired with Hahn GSM, Central Coast, CA 2018; Wagyu MB7 & Smoked Octopus (salt roasted onion, edamame, pickled hon jameji, miso tasty demi-glace) for the Main Course, paired with Smith & Hook, Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Coast, CA 2018; and Dark Chocolate Pot de Crème (luxardo cherry liquor caramel, cocoa nib tuille, chocolate cookie crumble, five space) for the Dessert Course, paired with Smith & Hook, Proprietary Reserve, California Blend, 2018.

Fun fact: Not only are Chef Joseph and Snoop Dogg both from Los Angeles, but they also share the same birthday on 20 October, which can only mean that there will be a lot of surprises in store, so be sure to stick around for an after-party filled with fine spirits and cigars as the night is set to be one for the books.

Seeing the previous two events selling out quickly, Season 3 is also anticipated to sell out fast so be sure to grab the early bird special priced at IDR 1,400,000nett/person with a Book 4 Pay 3 promo, available until 30 September 2022. Normal price is at IDR 1,600,000++/person.

Limited seating is available. To book your seats, click here! For more information, please call +62 811 3820 3360

Karma Kandara

Jalan Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

karmagroup.com