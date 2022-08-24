The Ubud Writers & Readers Festival (UWRF) is set to return in full force this 27-30 October 2022, bringing writers, readers, activists, artists and performers back to Bali’s cultural capital of Ubud. World-renowned authors and thought-provoking discussions will be abound, many focused on this year’s festival theme: Uniting Humanity.

Photo credit: Wayan Martino

Organised by Yayasan Mudra Swari Saraswati, UWRF was founded as a means of stimulating the Ubud economy and morale after the first Bali Bombings. The festival thus returns to its original mission after two years of challenging times for Bali. With the world fraught in conflict and recovery, the festival’s theme is ‘Memayu Hayuning Bawana‘, an ancient Javanese philosophy that means the principles by which we care for, protect, and beautify our universe.

Bawana, refers to ‘our world’, which is not only a physical space but also a cultural and deeply spiritual realm. ‘Memayu’, is the way we sustain the beautification of our planet on our eternal path to universal harmony. UWRF translates this philosophy into ‘Uniting Humanity‘, which will unfold as a series of programs responding to humanity’s capacity to strengthen our ties as individuals and the world as a collective. Thus, the programs at this year’s UWRF will feature topics and speakers that discuss what binds humanity together and, conversely, what pulls us apart.

The festival has announced its first lineup of speakers, including Putu Oka Sukanta, one of Indonesia’s leading literary figures known for his trilogy of novels reflecting on the political conditions of the New Order. Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andini will discuss her latest film, Yuni, a coming-of-age story exploring womanhood and patriarchal traditions in Indonesia.

Janet DeNeefe , Founder and Director of the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival. Photo credit: Wayan Martino

International speakers include: Carla Power, award-winning American journalist and author of two Pulitzer Prize Finalists in General Nonfiction will speak about deradicalisation and her new title Home, Land, Security. Nawaaz Ahmed explores the political-as-personal through his debut novel Radiant Fugitives. A bold new voice that explores the tensions between ideology and practicality, hope and tradition for one family navigating a shifting political landscape. Others include Bejan Matur, Turkey’s leading contemporary poet; Osman Yousefzada, author of The Go-Between; Kylie Moore-Gilbert, author of The Uncaged Sky, and much more.

Photo credit: Wayan Martino

The UWRF program is filled with rich, immersive and engaging events that range from panel discussions, literary luncheons, writing workshops, music and art performances and film screenings. From day to night, a tapestry of literary, artistic and cultural events is on display, with an engaged audience that adds to the entire experience.

For tickets, schedules and lineup information head to ubudwritersfestival.com