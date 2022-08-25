When it comes to ageing, hair loss is a common problem that most people will inevitably experience sooner or later. Did you know that 21 million women and 35 million men experience hair loss? Research has shown that after the age of 35, men may experience up to 40% hair loss and by the time they reach 80, they may lose almost 70% of their hair.

The most common cause of hair loss and hair thinning is androgenetic alopecia (male pattern hair loss), which not only affects men but women as well, who may experience up to 80% hair loss by the age of 60. These statistics may be alarming, however, if you are experiencing acute hair loss, don’t worry! The technologies available today provide a variety of advanced hair regrowth treatments that can help reverse hair loss and hair thinning.

At Lumina Aesthetics, they provide five hair restoration treatments to help you solve your hair loss problems.

Regenera Activa

An advanced hair growth treatment, Regenera Active utilises regenerative cells extracted from the “micro-grafts” harvested from your scalp to stimulate areas that are losing hair. This treatment is the ideal hair loss treatment for patients with early and mild-moderate hair loss that is localised. Utilising regenerative cells and growth factors extracted through the patented Regenera Activa treatment can help slow down hair loss and hinder the miniaturisation of affected hair follicles.

Regenera Activa, however, does not make FUE Hair Transplant outdated. Though it has proven to be an effective treatment to slow down hair loss and boost hair growth, patients with stubborn hair loss that result in large areas of bald patches will still need to undergo FUE Hair Transplant.

This treatment is also suggested before undergoing a hair transplant to delay the need for a hair transplant. Regenera Activa is also an effective post-hair transplant treatment to enhance hair regrowth after a transplant.

PRP

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is a non-surgical medical procedure that can be carried out to treat thinning of hair and hair loss. This procedure is executed by using the patient’s own blood, which will enhance hair growth and development.

So, how does PRP work? Blood is extracted from the patient’s body and the platelets and growth factor proteins, which are within the blood, are centrifuged to concentrate. The next step is to trigger the head using electronic or mechanical micro-needling to stimulate the injury-recovery procedure, which is key for the following use of platelets and growth factors.

Then, the doctor will re-inject the centrifuged plasma, which is rich in platelets, into the head. This will release the growth factors that are in the platelets, which will reduce hair follicle shrinkage, boost blood flow and promote new growth of cells.

PRP is beneficial to maintaining the hair follicles which are in a growth phase (anagen phase), and they also enhance hair thickness and length. This shows that it promotes new growth, while simultaneously strengthening the follicles of the existing hair.

Bearing in mind that a substance will be injected into the skin, potential risks are not impossible, including pain at the injection site, nerve injuries, tissue damage and infections. PRP benefits, however, outweigh the potential side effects.

The benefits of PRP include a safe, simple and comfortable treatment; a completely natural therapy; non-surgical treatment (which indicates that possible side effects are non-life-threatening); one hour to complete the treatment; a swift recovery period; no risk of an allergic reaction; hair restoration; cost-effective; and extremely natural-looking results.

MesoGun + PRP Scalp

Taking into account the effectiveness, high success rate and safeness of the PRP and MesoGun technique, this treatment is well worth trying! Level-up your injections treatment with Lumina MesoGun.

The Lumina MesoGun Injector can be utilised to inject liquid nutrition and water-like colloidal nutrients, whether it’s hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin, serum, growth factor and so on. The main function of this technology is its ability to achieve preciseness. The MesoGun is unique to the average injection device, this machine can accurately inject the liquid deeper into the skin, via a sound press device which lifts the skin a little to retain its tightness, which in turn, is injected with the same precise depth with the machine.

Stem Cell Hair Growth Therapy

An innovative hair transplant procedure, stem cell hair restoration can enhance the growth of your own natural hair through the use of Umbilical Cord Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells. In contrast to other hair transplant treatments that depend on relocating hair follicles, stem cell hair therapy is equipped to restore natural hair follicle growth on your scalp to attain long-lasting results.

Responsible for healing and repairing tissues, these stem cells are vital building blocks that can alter themselves into any type of cell. These stem cells promote the regeneration of hair follicles to restore proper hair growth when introduced into areas of thinning hair.

How does Stem Cell Hair Restoration work? This technique allows the regrowth of hair via a mixture of stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma treatment. The umbilical cord is removed from a donor and instantly brought to a cell culture facility. Upon arrival, pre-sterility sample testing is performed to guarantee the sample is uncontaminated.

To isolate the stem cells, tissue is processed using enzymes. Cells are cultured for proliferation until they reach confluency. Then, in a highly sterile laboratory room where safety is guaranteed, the culture processes are conducted. Each batch of the cells is monitored by a series of quality control testing to ensure the quality of the product.

Through tiny incisions, small cannulas are inserted beneath the skin, and Umbilical Stem Cell is harvested. These stem cells are concentrated and spun through a centrifuge to purify the sample. Then, umbilical stem cells are combined with platelet-rich plasma found in your blood. This combination of stem cells and PRP are injected into the scalp, which will start to interact with your existing hair follicles, repairing them and stimulating hair growth. The combination also activates existing stem cells found on your scalp to further restore thinning hair.

FUE Hair Transplant

The Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technique is a hair transplantation method in which hair roots are extracted from the donor area, one by one, and then inserted into tiny canals that have been prepped and opened up by the doctor. Unlike the FUT technique, the FUE method involves no cutting or sewing. Since grafts taken with the FUE method are standard and uniform, and can also be implanted at the desired angle, this method provides the most natural-looking results and guarantees the grafts seamlessly blend in with the original hair.

The advantages of hair transplantation with the FUE technique are no incision or suture is performed; virtually no risk and visible scars; quick healing process; natural-looking results; high-quality transplantation method; hardy any discomfort during or post-treatment; local anaesthesia; and long-term solution.

If you are experiencing problems with thinning hair or hair loss, Lumina Aesthetics is ready to assist you in achieving your hair goals.

