Award-winning Balinese hospitality management, Hanging Gardens International, reaches a new milestone as they celebrate its 17th anniversary. In honour of the momentous occasion, they have put together an epicurean journey over 17 days, 7 courses and 170 minutes at all of their properties.

Conceived on the magical island of Bali, Hanging Gardens International has always been deeply rooted in the rich culture of the island and its warm hospitality. Starting with the award-winning luxury resort, Hanging Gardens of Bali, the company has always made it its mission to promote responsible practices in top-tier hospitality through innovation and environmental sustainability. This resulted in the development of more unique resorts and spas along with luxurious residences, including Nandini Jungle Resort & Spa and Elevate Bali by Hanging Gardens.

Hanging Gardens of Bali is commemorating its 17th anniversary with significant developments essentially to present two notable headlines with the introduction of Hanging Gardens International and Elevate Bali by Hanging Garden Munduk. Hence, an exquisite culinary-focused month has been organised for guests to share these festive occasions.

With a culinary team spearheaded by corporate executive chef, Ridwan Hakim, they have invited 2-Starred Michelin Chef, Florian Neubauer, along with Josef Sukuf from After Seven Restaurant in Zurich, Switzerland, who will be collaborating to entice guests’ palates with an immersive presentation of 7 indulgent dishes that will be savoured in 170 minutes. Dubbed The Wondrous Seventeen, this exclusive dining event will present guests with a once-in-a-lifetime experience to guests, taking place for 17 days from 1-18 September 2022 at all Hanging Gardens International properties.

Chef Florian Neubauer Chef Ridwan Hakim

During the weekends, diners can expect to be spoiled with the ultimate indulgence as all 3 chefs will go above and beyond with extra special offerings. Open to all, The Wondrous Seven at Hanging Gardens of Bali and Nandini Jungle Resort & Spa offers a 7-course dinner from 7pm – 9.30pm, while at Elevate Bali, the 7-course degustation menu will be available for lunch from 1pm – 3.30pm.

Uniting their expert craftsmanship in the kitchen, the 3 chefs will showcase a 7-course degustation menu that highlights the perfect balance of savoury and sweet with swirls of the unexpected, it will challenge your taste buds and entice you for what’s to come. Utilising seasonal, local and meticulously sourced produce to incorporate flavours, from the amuse bouche to the petit fours, diners can expect a remarkable gastronomic journey for the books.

The 7-course degustation menu includes Amuse bouche (Chicken liver/Amaranth); Garden (Leek); Seafood (Pulp / Chorizo); Ocean Fish (Catch of the Day); Poultry (Duck); Beef (Lamb); and Petit Fours (Coconut).

The dinner at Hanging Gardens of Bali is priced at IDR 2,100,000++ per person, while the dinner at Nandini Jungle Resort & Spa and lunch at Elevate Bali are priced at IDR 1,700,000++ per person, respectively.

Immerse your palate with special surprises by the 3 chefs at Nandini Jungle Resort & Spa (3-4 September 2022), Elevate Bali (10-11 September 2022) and Hanging Gardens of Bali (17-18 September 2022).

For more information:

Hanging Gardens of Bali

Buahan, Payangan, Gianyar Regency

+62 361 982 700

reservation@hanginggardensofbali.com

www.hanginggardensofbali.com

Nandini Jungle Resort & Spa

Buahan, Payangan, Gianyar Regency

+62 812 3687 1170

reservations@nandinibali.com

www.nandinibali.com

Elevate Bali

Munduk, Banjar, Buleleng Regency

+62 821 4566 6738

reservations@elevatebali.com

www.elevatebali.com