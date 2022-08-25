To visitors of Bali, be it regulars or first-timers, one of the most classic dining musts during their visit is a seafood feast on the coastline of Jimbaran, as the day’s catch from the local fishermen is brought over fresh, daily, from the adjacent fish market. Now, Karma Beach Bali is set to tantalise the taste buds of seafood lovers with the art of seafood bamboo barbecue at their magnificent beachfront venue.

Going down a dramatic descent from the luxurious Karma Kandara resort will take you to the world-renowned Karma Beach Bali. Charmingly nestled in an alcoved bay, beneath the limestone cliffs of Ungasan, Karma Beach Bali personifies the true definition of privacy. A private oasis that opens directly to the white sand beach and crystal clear waters, this iconic destination presents the ideal place for a taste of the ocean with their upcoming weekly Seafood Bamboo Barbecue.

Designed as an elevated art form of the barbecue dining experience, Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek has perfectly curated the culinary seafood offerings as an answer to guests’ cravings for exquisite locally caught seafood. This unique dining experience will showcase dishes prepared on a bamboo barbecue, which is conceptualised and designed by Chef Joe, and built by the skilled artisans from the nearby local village.

Indulge in the fresh seafood personally selected by Chef Joe, cooked over the open fire and served hot straight off the grill. Start the evening with the Seaside Sunset Canapé Hour with pass-around canapés and complimentary free-flow sparkling wine from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Soak in the unparalleled golden sunsets of Bali in the distance, before moving on to the five-course signature barbecue dinner from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Set on the gorgeous communal beachside table, the five-course season barbecue showcases Chef Joe’s brilliant talent to conjure up irresistible dishes, served family-style.

The dishes include Archipelago Sambals & Kerupuk for Starters; Grilled Squid Salad, Tuna Carpaccio and Smoked Octopus for the First Course; Lombok Clams for the Second Course; Prawns Rica Rica, Mahi mahi Brochette, Jungle Fish Curry and the Freshest Catch for the Main Course, accompanied with Bamboo Rice Hijiki Salad and Urab Bali; and Fire Roasted Pineapple for Dessert.

Karma Beach Bali’s Seafood Bamboo Barbecue is held every Friday, priced at IDR 750,000++ per person. Limited space is available so be sure to reserve a spot in advance to dine by the beach and enjoy the candlelit feast with the mesmerising ocean vista and your feet in the sand.

For more information or reservations, please chat via WhatsApp or email fbadmin@karmakandara.com

Karma Beach Bali

Jl. Villa Kandara, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2205 | WhatsApp

fbadmin@karmakandara.com

karmagroup.com/karmabeach