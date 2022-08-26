Escape the chaotic bustle and garish tourist hotspots of Bali and retreat into the uplands of Ubud, where Dedary Resort welcomes you to a magical romantic experience at their stunning resort.

Tucked amidst the wonderful nature of the surrounding wilderness of Tegallalang, Ubud, Dedary Resort’s romantic accommodation seamlessly blends with the charm and tranquillity of the cultural heart of the island. As the latest addition of properties managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, Dedary Resort offers love-struck couples to indulge in a memorable stay at their beautiful resort, enclosed by the lush rice fields and verdant jungles of Ubud. Dedary Resort Ubud is a mere 15-minute drive to the Ubud town centre and the famed Monkey, and a 10-minute drive to the iconic rice terraces of Tegallalang.

The resort has been included as one of the top resorts in the 2022 Travelers Choice Awards by TripAdvisor. An idyllic choice of accommodation for honeymooning couples or families of four, the resort features four types of villas, namely the One Bedroom Villa with Private Pool, One Bedroom Forest View Villa with Private Pool, Two Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Two Bedroom Forest View Villa with Private Pool.

When it comes to dining, the resort is home to Sans Thai Restaurant, which focuses on an authentic Thai dining experience, offering the most mouth-watering Thai delicacies, prepared using only the finest quality ingredients, along with thirst-quenching signature beverages – all curated and prepared by award-winning Chef Agus Umbarayana.

Additionally, the resort offers extensive services including a 24-hour staff, spa treatments, tour desk, floaties, airport transfers, room services, full-day and half-day tours, free Wi-Fi and more. The resort can also assist you to prepare surprises for your loved ones with a romantic candlelit dinner, floating candlea in the pool, flower décor and floating balloons in the pool, fresh fruit and flower décor in the bathtub, and many more. The resort also offers special packages including the Honeymoon Package, Celebration Package and Romantic Getaway Package.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp.

Dedary Resort

Banjar Pinjul, Kenderan, Kec. Tegallalang, Ubud

+62 822 1173 8877

info@dedaryresort.com

dedaryresort.com