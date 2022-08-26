As home to a diverse culinary scene, Ubud has no shortage of dining destinations to try out, from authentic Balinese and Indonesian delicacies, Western and European favourites, and healthy plant-based eateries to Southeast Asian restaurants, it’s safe to say that Ubud has something for everyone. If you’re craving the taste of flavourful Thai cuisine, head over to Sans Thai Restaurant, where they serve authentic Thai dishes.

Located on the highlands of Ubud, indulge in a fantastic dining experience at Sans Thai Restaurant, where diners’ eyes will be spoiled with the breathtaking views of Ubud’s tropical jungle and lush rice fields, while the tongue will be tantalised with the authentic flavours of Thai cuisine. Managed by the prominent hospitality management group, Ini Vie Hospitality, the restaurant can be found nestled within the stunning Dedary Resort.

Spearheaded by Executive Chef Agus Umbarayana, who has meticulously created the culinary offerings, the restaurant utilises hand-selected and locally sourced ingredients of the finest quality to ensure exquisite dishes made with passion that will please the most discerning palates of culinary connoisseurs.

Presenting a tantalising array of authentic Thai delicacies, diners can indulge with the likes of the Chef Signature Bone Marrow to the selection of Starters such as Fresh Oysters, Thai Fish Cakes and Crispy Fish with Mango Salad as well as Noodle & Rice options such as Pad Thai Goong, Beef Pad See Ew, Tom Yum Fried Rice and Pork Fried Rice. They also offer Soup dishes including Tom Yum Hot Pot and Tom Kha Gai Hot Pot and a variety of Side Dishes such as Jasmine Rice, Onsen Egg Omega, Fried Egg Omega, Fresh Salad and Mango Salad.

Large groups wanting to share dishes can revel in the Garoupa Steam Fish, Thai Garlic Chili Prawn, Penang Beef Curry, Chicken Green Curry, Garoupa with Sam Rod Sauce, Pork Belly Cabai Garam and Thai Grilled Chicken. To wrap up the flavourful meal, enjoy palate-cleansing Thai desserts such as Bua Loi with Banana Caramelise and Mango Sticky Rice.

When it comes to the beverage menu, the restaurant offers an enticing list of Signature Cocktails such as Tiramisu Cocktail, Strawberry Bitter Splash, Pirates Love, Pisang Rai, Jalapeno Agrio and Bubble Gum Club, as well as cocktails including Frozen and Classic Strawberry Daiquiri and Margarita, and Strawberry Mojito. They also serve selections of soft drinks, fresh juices, flavoured and refreshment teas, coffees, beers, mocktails and wines.

Open daily from Monday to Sunday, frim 6.30am to 10pm.

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 812 3972 6630 or visit sansthai.com. Follow their official Instagram @sansthaibali for updates.

Sans Thai Restaurant

Banjar Pinjul No.8, Kenderan, Ubud

+62 812 3972 6630

hello@sansthai.com

sansthai.com