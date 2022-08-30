Spend an extra sweet weekend at the vibrant W Bali – Seminyak as they present a ‘chocolicious’ series of events in collaboration with award-winning pastry chef and chocolatier, Janice Wong.

Seminyak’s popular lifestyle and leisure resort, W Bali – Seminyak, invites you to a weekend full of chocolates as they bring in one of Asia’s most prolific pastry chefs and chocolatiers all the way from Singapore, the award-winning Janice Wong!

Taking place from Friday, 2 September 2022 until Sunday, 4 September 2022, this palate-stimulating collaboration will be dominated by sweets as Janice Wong welcomes guests to participate in exciting activities – from coca planting, and an edible chocolate painting class to the exceptionally sweet iteration of the resort’s iconic Sunday Brunch.

Driven by an everlasting passion for the culinary arts, Chef Janice Wong has catapulted herself to continually go beyond the limits when it comes to dessert making. Having honed her skills with some of the world’s most successful chefs, the native Singaporean has had the privilege of working with US luminaries Thomas Keller and Grant Achatz, virtuoso Spanish chocolatier Oriol Baaguer and prodigious French pastry chef Pierre Hermé.

Being a talented chef immersed deeply in her craft, Chef Janice Wong has achieved numerous acclaims under her belt, including being named as “Asia’s Best Pastry Chef” by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Award for two years in a row.

The collaborative event will kick off on Friday, 2 September 2022 with a cocoa seed planting session at W Bali – Seminyak’s lush chef garden, inspired by Chef Janice Wong’s dedication to growing cocoa seeds all across Asia. Nestled within the expansive grounds of the resort, the 326 sqm chef’s garden births high-quality fresh produce including micro-greens, herbs, edible flowers as well as fruits and vegetables.

In line with the revitalisation of the garden, this activity is set to be an exquisite addition to the garden, where the planting of cocoa seeds will produce the best quality of chocolate. Moreover, this further propels W Bali – Seminyak’s sustainability initiatives to reduce food waste and plastic usage, along with gardening to maintain the environment and help reduce carbon footprint.

Set to be an inspiring experience, Janice Wong will also host an edible chocolate painting class at W Lounge on Saturday, 3 September 2022 during an exclusive T Party with Janice. The art class will showcase her edible chocolate crayon and paint, an artistic exploration in a burst of colours and flavours that can be consumed afterwards.

To end the chocolate-filled weekend on a high (and sweet) note, the resort will be presenting a very special edition of their beloved Sunday Brunch on Sunday, 4 September 2022 with the Sweet Super Brunch with Janice Wong. As usual, Norberto Palacios, Director of Culinary, will present an innovative array of savoury dishes such as fresh seafood, an oyster bar, a Pan-Asian cuisine station and more.

The special iteration of this brunch will feature palate-cleansing sweet delights by Janice Wong, where chocolate aficionados can indulge in the enticing chocolate buffet. Additionally, W Bali – Seminyak’s Great Room will feature vibrant installations by Janice Wong, featuring hanging lollipops and colourful edible chocolate – presenting picturesque Insta-worthy moments to capture.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

wbaliseminyak.com