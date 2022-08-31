Looking for a great hangout venue to catch your favourite sports match? JL LEGENDS is the answer you seek. An upscale brewery bar and kitchen that is dedicated to sports and fun, this particular hotspot in the heart of Berawa is celebrating its 1st anniversary.

The love of sport is a global phenomenon, where the very concept of a sports bar with giant screens and cheering fans as they enjoy sumptuous bar food and beers has become popular worldwide in the last couple of decades. A good sports bar entails great viewing options combined with a hearty food menu, an excellent selection of beers and an ambience that celebrates sports-watching as a shared experience, because above all, the ambience is key – and JL LEGENDS checks all the boxes mentioned above.

Located in Tamora Square, Berawa, JL LEGENDS is devoted to all sports that pay homage to sports legends from around the world. The venue screens various matches and competitions every day, covering all the events in the sports calendar courtesy of its 18 large screens and 7 different sources of content. JL LEGENDS screens all the regular AFL, Rugby, UFC and Football matches as well as other sports events that are requested by patrons.

The large venue features both an indoor and garden that accommodates more than 120 seats and an extensive bar area, providing the perfect venue to hang out with family and friends over delicious food, craft beers and cocktails in a comfortable environment. Serving patrons from mornings to late evenings, the restaurants presents a wide-ranging menu that has been meticulously designed to mirror the values of diverse flavours from across the world, featuring Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, as well as small plates and sharing platters to enjoy together with your group.

JL LEGENDS offers one of the most extensive draught beer selections with more than 8 beers on tap, as well as a library of signature and classic cocktails with a twist, and enticing promo deals for guests to enjoy.

The venue features an exhibition corner showcasing a monthly rotating sporting competition. The venue also displays photographs, memorabilia, information content, and an in-house shop where guests can purchase a variety of merchandise in tandem with the latest event showing.

Offering endless excitement, JL LEGENDS hosts daily events that attract plenty of regular customers, including Pool Tournament, Bingo Night, Live Music, Quiz Nights, Lady’s Night, Friday DJ Night, Saturday Barbecue and Sunday Roast.

If you’re too lazy to go out, JL LEGENDS also offer full delivery service, call or WhatsApp at +62 878 4619 9777. To find out more about the events, promos and menu, please visit jllegends.com

JL LEGENDS

Tamora Square – Jl. Subak Sari 13, Tibubeneng

+62 878 4619 9777

jllegends.com