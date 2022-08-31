Food Rescue Foundation, Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Indonesia, has always been committed to feeding communities in need in Bali and Indonesia through the collection and redistribution of edible surplus food from hospitality partners including hotels, restaurants, bakeries and food manufacturers.

In 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, SOS Indonesia managed an astonishing feat of distributing a total of 1 million meals, while in the first half of 2022 alone, they distributed a total of more than 535 thousand meals.

In 2020, SOS held their first Million Meals Paddles fundraising event, which achieved great success and became one of the most successful fundraiser events in Bali’s history. SOS managed to raise over IDR 1 billion.

With the mission to decrease food waste going into landfills while simultaneously averting thousands of greenhouse gasses to feed more vulnerable people in Bali and Indonesia, SOS Indonesia will be holding their second Million Meals Paddle fundraising event, on Saturday, 24 September 2022.

This event will be a 10 km ocean paddle up and down the majestic Sanur coastline. Additionally, the event will also feature a fun and exciting beach festival ambience, complete with music, food, drinks, a silent auction, a lucky dip, workshops and so much more activities at the start and finish line.

From the start/finish location at Rip Curl School of Surf at Prama Sanur Beach Hotel, participating paddles will first head south to circle the white lighthouse before turning to follow the coastline up and back down again to finish up the 10 km route.

The registration for paddles will commence early at 6am and the event will officially end at 6pm. This fundraising event is open to the general public and free to everyone who would like to join and help raise funds to feed vulnerable communities while tackling food waste issues.

“We want to create more impact and feed more vulnerable communities in 2022. Food Lost and Food Waste (FLW) has been a focus of the government of Indonesia in the workshops and forum groups as part of the G20 Presidency events. Through the G20, Indonesia intends to be an example in tackling climate change and environmental management in a sustainable manner with concrete actions, so we as an NGO want to support that” said Minni Vangsgaard – General Manager of Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia.

For more information or to register, please visit scholarsofsustenance.org/mmp2022

SOS Indonesia – Bali

+62 877 7182 4370

info.bali@scholarsofsustenance.org

scholarsofsustenance.org