This year, the annual Maybank Marathon made its highly-anticipated return to its in-person event, following its virtual event in 2021 with the last in-person race held in 2019, before the pandemic struck the world.

On Sunday, 28 August 2022, Maybank Indonesia concluded the World Athletics’ ‘Elite’ label road race – Maybank Marathon 2022 – in Bali, which had nearly 10,000 participating runners from 50 countries. “We have successfully organised Maybank Marathon 2022 in Bali today and we extend much of our gratitude and appreciation to all parties who have supported this Marathon 2022 since the launch in March 2022. Concluding our World Athletics’ ‘Elite’ label road race, Maybank Marathon 2022, we congratulate all winners whose achievements have demonstrated strong determination to reach their personal best in every category,” stated Widya Permana, Maybank Indonesia’s Director of Operations who acted as Project Director of Maybank Marathon 2022.

Maybank Marathon 2022 Champions

Maybank Marathon 2022 has announced the race’s winners, namely Hassan Toriss (BIB #004) from Morocco as the champion of the Marathon Open Male category with a recorded finish time of 2:15:38, and Immaculate Chemutai from Uganda (BIB #025) as the champion for the Marathon Open Female category with a recorded finish time of 2:42:32. Both winners each were rewarded a cash prize of IDR 200,000,000, which was symbolically presented by Widya Permana.

Meanwhile, in the Marathon National category, Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon came in first place for the Marathon National Male category (BIB #20023) with a recorded finish time of 2:34:49, while Odekta Elvina Naibaho was named champion for the Marathon National Female category (BIB #20287) with a finish time of 2:55:45, each receiving IDR 125,000,000 prize money.

“Maybank Indonesia is honoured and proud to have organised Indonesia’s first and only World Athletics ‘Elite’ label road race Maybank Marathon, for all national and international marathon aficionados and athletes. The ‘Elite’ label has placed both Maybank Marathon and Indonesia prominently in the world of athletics, specifically marathon sports,” concluded Widya.

Marathon Information and Details

Prior to the 2022 event, Maybank Indonesia held a press conference at Taman Bhagawan, Bali, on Saturday, 27 August 2022 to provide updates on the preparations for Maybank Marathon 2022. The press conference was hosted by Widya Permana and Deniawan Rachmatialevi, Project Manager of Maybank Marathon 2022.

The flag-off marking the start of Maybank Marathon 2022 was done in stages, beginning with Marathon (42.195 km) category at 04.30 Indonesia Central Time Zone (WITA), followed by Half Marathon (21.0975 km) at 05.15 WITA, and the 10K at 06.00 WITA, and wheelchair at 06.10 WITA. To commemorate a decade of the Maybank Marathon, this year’s event competed for a total prize of around IDR 2.7 billion for 118 winners, including record-breakers.

Seeing the massive enthusiasm and interest of runners to participate in Maybank Marathon 2022, which is said to be on par with the pre-pandemic marathons, Maybank Indonesia along with the support from the central and regional Governments during this recovery period, has made it possible for this year’s marathon to be held.

As part of the World Athletics’ ‘Elite’ label road race and its 10th anniversary, 10 elite marathon runners (5 elite male marathon runners and 5 elite female marathon runners) participated in Maybank Marathon 2022. Likewise, this year’s marathon was also participated by 9 personal-best time national marathon athletes, comprising five male and four female marathon national runners.

Safety & Security Implementations and Protocols

In regards to the security and safety perspective of the Maybank Marathon 2022 racetrack, the Organising Committee mobilised 850 Police personnel from the Bali Police Department and 450 pecalang (neighbourhood/citizen security) from the surrounding villages in the Gianyar region. Additionally, the Bali Police Department implemented traffic management throughout the racetrack, mainly on Bypass I.B. Mantra, through the rural streets from Ketewel village all the way to Medahan village.

Moreover, in regards to the safety and well-being of participating runners, the committee deployed around 850 marshals, approximately 180 paramedics team, and 26 ambulances (11 ambulance cars, 15 ambulance motorbikes and 1 ambulance car with emergency installation standards) along the racecourse, as well as 40 pacers trained with First Aid Emergency Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure to handle any emergencies.

In consideration of runners’ safety, Maybank Marathon applied rules in line with Government Regulations regarding Outdoor Events, laying out the requirement for all runners to have at least a third vaccine (booster) and a mandatory scan of PeduliLindungi application before entering the Race Pack Collection venue and Race Village. Participants were also mandated to follow health protocols, including wearing masks, using hand sanitiser and keeping social distance during the event.

Marathon Events

Maybank Indonesia hosted the Race Pack Collection (RPC) event from Friday, 26 August 2022 until Saturday, 27 August 2022, for participants to collect their race pack before the race. For runners’ safety, Maybank Indonesia applied the ‘You Register, You Run’ policy, which sets mandatory rules for all participants to collect their race park based on the registered name and prohibits proxy to collect the pack. The run slots are non-transferable and runners could only join the race based on the selected category upon registration.

This year’s RPC activity is packaged as a festival of entertainment, which featured renowned Indonesian entertainers, sponsor exhibitions and a special exhibition for Maybank Indonesia’s Sustainability Programme.

Furthermore, Maybank Indonesia curated activities to introduce customers to experience banking products through Maybank Interactive Lounge, Maybank Premier & VIP Lounge and Maybank Information Station, as well as to implement a payment system using QRIS, which is accessible through Maybank Indonesia’s digital banking M2U application to make purchases of various sponsor products including food and beverages, etc.

Sponsors and Support

This year’s marathon received support from various stakeholders, including the Provincial Government of Bali, the Police Department of Bali, the Regency Government of Gianyar, Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian Red Cross), and the Indonesian Athletics Association (PASI).

The marathon was also supported by sponsors who played an important role in guaranteeing the event’s success. Maybank Indonesia management and Maybank Marathon Organising Committee convey their deepest gratitude to the following sponsors: Aqua, New Balance, Etiqa Indonesia, Pocari Sweat, Taman Bhagawan, Bali Safari & Marine Park, BMW, Berita Satu, RS Kasih Ibu, RS Kenak Medika, Biznet, Rintis ATM Prima, Traveloka, Rubiyat, Cardea, Gambino, Indofood Ice Cream, Optik Tunggal, Fit Bar, Garmin, Strive Gel, Salon Pas, Bali Hai, Waterbom, Shokz, Re.juve, Pelita Air, Swan Paradise by Pramana, Rhadana, Swiss-Belhotel Tuban, Plataran, Parasol, Royal Tulip Jimbaran, Artotel Sanur, and Tribe Hotel.

Additionally, they also convey appreciation to the following media partners: Metro TV, Berita Satu Media Holdings, Tribun Group, Jawa Pos Group, LKBN Antara, Tempo Media Group and Gatra Media Group, as well as support in coverage from local and other renowned media present during the Maybank Marathon 2022 event through articles, videos, and photos of the event and activities.

For more information and updates on Maybank Marathon 2022 in Bali, please visit:

Website: maybank.co.id/maybankmarathon

IG: @maybankmarathon

FB: Maybank Marathon

Twitter: @maybankmarathon