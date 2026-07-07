What defines summer in Italy? More than just good weather, the season brings with it a way of life: slow, leisurely living – the simple pleasure of long lunches under the sun with friends and family. Bvlgari Resort Bali brings this same spirit to the Uluwatu clifftop with ‘L’Estate Italiana,’ an invitation to savour these summer days as the Italians do.

Through L’Estate Italiana, celebrated across all Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts around the world, this summer feeling is expressed through two iconic elements of Italian cuisine, pizza and gelato, elevated in true Bvlgari style, brought to life through partnerships with pizza maker Pier Daniele Seu, and Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito.

‘Pizza Bar – Pier Daniele Seu’ takes its place within The Bvlgari Bar, serving a refined menu of eight signature gourmet pizzas, like“Formaggi e Limone” and “Cocktail di Gamberi.” These are the creations of Chef Pier Daniele Seu, named Pizza Chef of the Year (2019) and founder of the world-famous pizzeria, Seu Pizza Illuminati in Rome. Behind this success is Chef Pier’s iconic dough, light and airy, matured for 30 hours before being topped with curated Italian ingredients.

Meanwhile, at Bvlgari Resort Bali’s Serpenti Pool Club, Chef Niko Romito presents ‘Il Gelato’, an authentic showcase of the artisanship behind this Italian dessert – and the perfect way to cool off under the Bali sun.

Served in classical ‘carrettini’ (gelato carts) set by the pool, guests can savour a selection of Gelati and Sorbetti, made fresh using premium ingredients, featuring flavours like Cioccolato (Chocolate), Pistacchio (Pistachio), Nocciola (Hazelnut), Strawberry (Fragola), and Limone (Lemon).

This is L’Estate Italiana. The spirit of an Italian summer, expressed through Il Gelato and the Pizza Bar, brought to a magical Bali setting in the timeless elegance of the ‘Maison’ above the Indian Ocean.

Bvlgari Resort Bali

+62 815 1403 8549 (Restaurant Reservation)

bali.reservations@bulgarihotels.com

bulgarihotels.com