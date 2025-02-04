It’s no secret that Bali has been the destination for honeymooners as well as lovebirds new and old, looking to experience the magic of the island’s most stunning locations. From resorts to private villas , all have taken full advantage of Bali’s picturesque environments, from hidden escapes in the depths of jungle valleys to luxurious oceanfront accommodations that boast expansive views of the Indian Ocean.

Here we highlight a handful of the island’s romantic stays and escape, each offering their own unique atmosphere and experience.

Aksari Resort Ubud

Tucked deep in the valleys of Tegallalang, north of the iconic Ceking Rice Terraces, Aksari Resort Ubud invites couples for a seriously stylish escape. This all-encompassing destination is somewhere couples can leave reality for a while, spending their days basking by the infinity pool, getting pampered together at Svaha Spa, or savouring a romantic Balinese dining experience at Ankhusa Restaurat, with views to river valley beyond.



Home to rooms and villas, Aksari Resort Ubud finds the perfect balance between contemporary comforts and traditional Balinese charm. However, the resort’s ultimate romantic escape is definitely the Grand One Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Riverside View, a dreamy accommodation completely immersed in the verdant surroundings. At the centre of this intimate cocoon is plush King-Sized bed that looks out to the private plunge pool and jungle beyond, whilst the premium bathroom opens up to an outdoor jacuzzi.



For those looking to add a little extra love to their stay, the Luxury Honeymoon Package promises the perfectly packaged romantic getaway. It includes a 2-night stay at the Grand Royal One Bedroom Private Pool Villa by the Riverside, with breakfast for two. Additional romantic touches including flower wording on the bed, with flower bouquet, flower decor in the pool and bathtub. Plus, floating breakfast, afternoon tea and a romantic candle light dinner for 2 with sparkling wine, all priced at IDR 18,295,000.

+62 811 3960 7257 | @aksariubud | inivie.com/aksariresortubud

Samabe Bali Suites & Villas

This luxurious beachfront resort in Nusa Dua is renowned as as romantic getaway for international visitors to Bali. The palatial five-star property even has specially-designed Honeymoon Suites, promising the perfect blend of privacy and comfort, with stunning ocean views sure to make a stay here unforgettable.

Choose from either the Honeymoon Suites or Honeymoon Pool Suites, both expansive properties with a spacious living room and bedroom, private daybed on the balcony or pool deck and a fabulous oversized bathtub enjoy panoramic views of the ocean. The interiors are plush and modern, displaying elegant touches of Balinese design and finishes. A unique feature of the suites is the in-room telescope, provided specifically for late-night stargazing; and each villa enjoys private butler service as well.

Of course, the vast facilities of Samabe Bali Suites & Villas are available to Honeymoon Suite guests, including the glistening infinity pool, Galangal Spa, private beach cabanas where intimate dinners can be arranged, to the wide selection of dining venues available at the resort. For the ultimate indulgence, Samabe’s all-inclusive package, ‘Unlimited Privilege,’ promises everything you want, whenever you want it, including unlimited activities and food and beverage.

+62 361 8468633 | mail@samabe.com | samabe.com | @samaberesort

The Pari Sudha

Perched in a secluded valley on the outskirts of Ubud, The Pari Sudha invites travelling couples to experience a romantic escape defined by their authentic Balinese hospitality and the natural surroundings. This family-owned boutique homestay presents a personal touch, a cosy and intimate retreat that couples will feel at home in.

The Pari Sudha’s selection of thoughtfully-designed rooms take full advantage of the verdant surroundings, including The Forest Labyrinth room, which features an underground bathroom, complete with a bathtub. Meanwhile, The Forest Retreat overlooks the verdant jungle views and is perfect for couples in search for peaceful moments together. Finally, The Sanctuary, with its private garden and outdoor jacuzzi, is easily The Pari Sudha’s top choice, promising total privacy and intimate evenings under the stars.

Beyond the accommodations, this cosy destination offers an array of experiences and spaces where couples and luxuriate, whether its enjoying a massage in the private, al-fresco bale, luxuriating by one of the two spacious infinity pools or taking a moment to read in the traditional ‘Joglo Lounge’, all looking out to this canopy of trees, and enjoying the fresh, clean Ubud air. Whether on a romantic escape, or even a honeymoon, The Pari Sudha’s tranquil atmosphere will certainly set the scene.

+6281905059333 | info@theparisudha.com | theparisudha.com | @the.pari.sudha

Hotel Tugu Bali

Found at the charming Hotel Tugu Bali, Canggu, a treasure trove of Balinese and Indonesian art and culture, is a bedroom inspired by a legendary Balinese love story. This is the Puri Le Mayeur Villa, a one-of-a-kind accommodation found ‘floating’ in the middle of a 700 square-metre lake of lotus blooms. It is a villa inspired by love, and made for lovers.

This intimate accommodation is named after the Brussels-born impressionist painter, Adrien-Jean Le Mayeur de Merpres, who arrived in Bali in 1932, falling in love with the exotic island and an exquisite Legong dancer by the name of Ni Pollok. She became his muse and inspiration, and indeed his wife, thus concluding Le Mayeur’s love story on the island of Bali. The two spent the rest of their lives in their vibrant home on the shores of Sanur. When Le Mayeur passed, Ni Pollok gifted personal belongings to the owner of Hotel Tugu Bali, who vowed to build a house dedicated to their love story — this is Puri Le Mayeur Villa.



For couple’s looking to immerse themselves within a love story, this bespoke accommodation offers all the magic they need. Enriched with original 20th century Balinese furniture, private plunge pool, terrazzo outdoor bath and embellished with pieces of Le Mayeur’s work and life, the villa is an experience of Bali’s own history. The warm red hue of the interiors, a nod to Le Mayeur’s favourite shade, adds to the romance for any couple staying.

+62 361 4731701 | bali@tuguhotels.com | tuguhotels.com | @hoteltugu_bali

The edge

Living up to its name, The edge takes guests to the very ends of Bali, the final precipice, clinging to the dramatic Uluwatu clifftops above the Indian Ocean. However this opulent resort also takes luxury living to the edge, with villas, dining and experiences that promise the extremes of indulgence and entertainment, set for an unforgettable stay for any visiting couple, honeymoon or not.

The edge is home to only eight pool villas, but what the resort lacks in quantity it certainly makes up for in quality. Each villa boasts breathtaking ocean views, a private kitchen and dedicated 24-hour butler service, all of which puts any honeymoon experience at a highpoint. Otherwise, each accommodation is completely bespoke, like ‘The one’, a 470 square-metre private space with a garden and deck area, private pool, state-of-the-art entertainment and jacuzzi; or ‘The breeze’, with an expansive 640 square-metres of villa and garden space, with open verdant garden, private gazebo and bedroom that opens straight into the swimming pool. Oh yes, for couples and honeymooners who want to take their getaway to a whole new level will find what they’re looking for at The edge.

That’s only the villas… the resort has other magical entertainment offerings that promise an unforgettable getaway. Dine at oneeighty dayclub and swim to the edge of the world in the iconic, glass-bottom pool that hangs over cliff’s edge; or go subterranean and revel in a fine dining experience at The cave by Chef Ryan Clift. The edge is made for active and fun-loving couples, with the resort boasting it’s own to bowling, karaoke and a tennis court facilities. From culinary excellence to ocean-facing luxury, memories are certainly made at The edge, Bali.

+62 361 847 0700 | reservations@theedgebali.com | theedgebali.co m | @theedgebali

Mason Elephant Park Lodge

In the depths of the cool Taro jungles, north of Ubud town, the Mason Elephant Park Lodge affords couples and honeymooners the unique opportunity of waking up to Bali’s largest herd of critically endangered Sumatran elephants.

The safari-style lodge features all the trappings of a luxury boutique resort, with five different room categories each offering sweeping views of the park, and indeed its majestic inhabitants. Of course, each room has its distinct elephant decorative touch. The ultimate stay is The Taro Suite, a safari-style luxury in its own class: this expansive room enjoys a wrap around veranda, relaxation lounge, private bar and ensuite jacuzzi. Premium services include on-call private butler and perhaps most special is the elephant chauffeur, picking you up directly from your room for breakfast or dinner.

The lodge features facilities only available to in-house guests, such as the swimming pool and pool terrace, Mammoth Head Terrace, Bar and Lounge, the fitness room and Safari Wellness Spa. Of course, the park’s wide-ranging experiences are available to in-house guests, with some exclusive or priority access. Couples can take part in other memorable experiences, from bathing elephants, safari rides or take part in the night safari — an elephant ride during Bali’s twilight hours, culminating in a romantic dinner at Palm Grove by the lake.

+62 811 397 9487 | info@masonelephantlodge.com | masonelephantlodge.com | @elephantsbali