Feel the Love at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s Valentine’s Soirées

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has prepared the ultimate romantic soirées at its oceanfront Jewel Box Beach and beloved Cucina Restaurant.

Love-struck couples looking to celebrate the day of love can plan the most magical evening with Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s Romantique Soirée. On 14 February 2024, immerse in the dreamy beachfront experience at Jewel Box Beach starting 6pm onwards. As the sun disappears over the horizon, an enchanting violin performance will set the intimate mood for a remarkable evening brimming with romance.

The special dinner package features an indulgent set menu, priced at IDR 3,500,000++ per couple or those wanting to enhance the celebration can enjoy an optional wine pairing for an additional IDR 1,900,000++ per couple.

For couples preferring a more intimate experience, Cucina Restaurant presents a charming Valentine’s Day dinner on 14 & 15 February 2025 starting 6pm onwards. Savour a specially curated set menu amidst the warm and charming indoor ambience of the restaurant. This exclusive dinner is priced at IDR 1,800,000++ per couple with an optional wine pairing available for an additional IDR 1,300,000++ per couple.

Boosting a magical element to the evening, two lucky couples at the dinner will win a special diamond ring or pendant from Passion Jewelry, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

Moreover, Cucina Restaurant will host Valentine’s Day specials on 16 February 2025 – Le Brunch Romantique, held from 11am to 3pm, followed by an event at Toya Beach Bar & Grill from 3pm to 5pm. Starting from IDR 888,000++ per adult and IDR 388,000++ per child under 12, guests can savour a medley of flavours in the elegantly decorated venue. Indulge in delights from the dessert room, live music, free-flow non-alcoholic beverages and complimentary access to the pool.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 5954 or email fb.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com

