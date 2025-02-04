Dine and Dance at Ina Ré on Tuesdays & Fridays

Experience a blend of flavours and rhythm at Ina Ré every Tuesday and Friday. Be it the exquisite food, the vibrant atmosphere, or the perfect mix of both, an amazing evening is part of the promise.

Begin the evening with a Mediterranean dining experience, featuring a menu designed for sharing—perfect for bringing loved ones together over dishes like the signature Paella, fresh seafood, wood-fired meats and vegetarian creations. Set in the heart of the Kitsuné village, Ina Ré is warm, inviting and spacious, stylish yet energetic — fitting for intimate dinners or bustling gatherings.

After savouring dinner, step into Desa Kitsuné’s Garden, where the night comes alive with top international headliners gracing the stage and blasting music that electrifies. It’s the ultimate setting to savour great cuisine and dance the night away in style: a unique fusion that makes it one of Canggu’s must-visit destinations.

Ina Ré and Desa Kitsuné ensures every moment is extraordinary, whether it’s food or entertainment. Make sure not to miss out on the menu and live action atmosphere for an unforgettable night on Tuesday and Friday, to go along with the brunch on Sundays.

For more information and reservations, visit InaReBali.com or their social media accounts on Instagram @InaReBali and TikTok @desakitsune .

Ina Ré at Desa Kitsuné

Jl. Munduk Catu No.9, Canggu,

Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung

WA: +62 811 3099 0800