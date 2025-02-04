Gather for a Flavourful Evening at Ina Ré’s Paella Fiesta

Mediterranean flavours flourish in ambiance at Ina Ré, nestled in Desa Kitsuné, Canggu, Bali. Celebrate one of their signature dishes at the Paella Fiesta evening, held every Wednesday from 6 PM.

Traditionally cooked over an open fire in a shallow, wide pan, Paella is one of Spain’s most iconic dishes, originating from Valencia in the mid-19th century as a rustic meal enjoyed by farmers and labourers. The dish combines saffron-infused rice with ingredients like chicken, rabbit, and beans, while coastal regions later introduced seafood variations like prawns, clams, and squid.

Ina Ré puts a modern spin on that classic dish with their signature Seafood Paella, featuring Papua Bamboo Lobster as the star ingredient, available on the everyday A La Carte dinner menu. It showcases the best of Mediterranean flavors, elevated with premium local seafood, creating a signature dish that redefines the traditional Paella experience while celebrating its Spanish heritage.

In line with Ina Ré’s ethos of sharing plates, their Paella Fiesta menu is designed to reflect this tradition, offering portions that can be shared between 2 to 6 people. True to its roots, Paella is prime for enjoying with a partner or loved ones, bringing people closer while relishing in its richness.

Taste the Chicken-Chorizo Paella, crafted with saffron bomba rice, chorizo picante, chicken breast, green peas, dates, and watercress. Popular and exclusive on Wednesdays, the Squid-Octopus Paella features squid ink bomba rice, tender octopus, squid, oysters Rockefeller, smoked tomato, and baby spinach, with the option to upgrade via bamboo lobster. For hearty vegetables cravings, enjoy the Vegetarian Paella, with spinach pesto, green bomba rice, palm heart, asparagus, confit bell pepper, fennel, and criolla.

Savour bold, authentic flavours crafted with the finest land and sea ingredients at Ina Ré’s Paella Fiesta. Immersing in the culinary delights, gather friends and family for an indulgent evening of pure flavor and delightful celebration.

For more information and reservations, visit Inarebali.com or their social media accounts on Instagram @Inarebali and TikTok @desakitsune .

Ina Ré at Desa Kitsuné

Jl. Munduk Catu No.9, Canggu,

Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung

WA: +62 811 3099 0800