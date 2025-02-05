Kuta’s family-favourite Hard Rock Hotel Bali has achieved a significant milestone as they are recognised as a Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certified hotel.

This prestigious recognition reflects the hotel’s demonstration and unwavering dedication to sustainable practices, marking Hard Rock Hotel Bali as the second hotel in Indonesia to acquire this renowned certification.

The GSTC is a non-profit organisation aiming to establish and provide global guidelines for sustainable tourism practices. The coveted GSTC-certified status is awarded to tourism businesses demonstrating a strong commitment to social responsibility, environmental protection, cultural impacts, and economic sustainability.

Since its establishment, Hard Rock Hotel Bali has consistently shown a strong dedication to sustainability, focused on demonstrating the brand’s four founding mottos – Love All Serve All, Take Time to Be Kind, Save the Planet, and All Is One – into action. The hotel has worked persistently to uphold a responsible and sustainable force in the tourism industry.

The GSTC certification is a result of Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s series of sustainable practices across its operations, including energy efficiency where they implement a range of energy-saving measures such as the use of energy-efficient lighting and appliances, a cutting-edge water filtration plant to minimise the reliance of single-use plastic bottles, waste reduction through recycling, upcycling, and composting.

The hotel also actively supports local schools and universities through educational programmes and cultural preservation initiatives. Moreover, Hard Rock Hotel Bali engages in sustainable practices by collaborating with several foundations in Bali. These collaborations focus on areas such as financial support for medical assistance to the underprivileged, surplus food distribution, and reducing carbon footprints through regular mangrove planting with Wanasari Fishermen Group. Additionally, the annual fundraising event, the Rock n’ Run Fun Run 2024, supports the planting of over 3000 trees in Kintamani, Bangli, and Rendang village, Karangasem.

Sustainable practices can start with small acts and evolve in line with guest experience. Fostering collective awareness among diverse stakeholders including employees, hotel management, tourism business players, and travellers, can broaden opportunities to create a positive future for generations to come.

To find out more about Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s sustainable initiatives, click here!

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 361 761 869

hotel.hardrock.com/bali