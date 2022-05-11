Life has finally returned to the bustling neighbourhood of Seminyak! If you’re looking to embark on a romantic escape with your better half, Sini Vie Villa offers unique accommodation for all you lovers seeking to spend intimate moments on the island of the Gods.

As one of the many properties managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, Sini Vie Villa is a romantic hideaway conveniently located in the heart of Seminyak. Sini Vie Villa has regularly ranked as the Top 2 Best Hotel in Seminyak and once ranked in the Top 10 Best Hotels in Bali on TripAdvisor. The property’s iconic leaf-shaped private pool, complete with an outdoor Jacuzzi adjacent to it is what makes this property an in-demand accommodation for honeymooning couples or couples looking to celebrate special occasions such as anniversaries. Sini Vie Villa also features a variety of ‘Instagrammable’ spots throughout the property for all your social media content needs.

With a tagline of “A Romantic Escapade Honeymoon Villa”, Sini Vie Villa provides a tropical sanctuary in ultimate privacy and intimacy, offering a One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Jacuzzi, as well as a Smart One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Jacuzzi, which stands out for its voice command function to switch on/off electronic devices in the room including the Alexa device, smart TV, air conditioning, fans, and lights, a huge convenience for guests wanting to enjoy the most of the villa.

It wouldn’t be a romantic accommodation without its surprises, which is why Sini Vie Villa offers a variety of Romantic Surprises including a Floating Breakfast, Fun Floaties, a Romantic Candle on the Bed, a Heart-shaped Candle with Flower Petals, a Candlelit Dinner, Full Pool Flower Decoration, Floating Balloon in the Pool, Floating Candle in the Pool, and so much more.

Facilities in the villa include dining destination Brunch Republique, offering a tantalising all-day modern brunch menu in a cosy setting. The culinary offerings present an equal dose of Western flavours with high-quality local produce. For your health and wellness needs, enjoy a rejuvenating spa experience at Avani Spa, where the treatments utilise traditional massage oils and scrubs for the ultimate pampering, and a gym facility to stay in shape during your holiday.

Sini Vie Villa is also within the vicinity of Seminyak’s most happening destinations including Petitenget and Double Six Beach, Desa Potato Head, KU DE TA, Mrs Sippy Beach Club, and more. It is also a 35-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Plan your romantic getaway with your loved ones and take advantage of the special offers including the Honeymoon Package and the Celebration Package. For more information or reservations, please contact them via WhatsApp at wa.me/628113986889 or visit sinivievilla.com

Sini Vie Villa

Jl. Dewi Saraswati No. 88X, Seminyak

+62 361 447 1677

info@sinivievilla.com

@sinivievilla