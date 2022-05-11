Immerse yourself in the ultimate romantic getaway with your loved ones as Astera Villa Seminyak welcomes you to their exquisite honeymoon accommodation in one of Bali’s most popular areas. Reignite the spark of your love life and create new, unforgettable memories in the elegantly designed villas with a series of romantic packages and surprises.

Located on the border between the Legian and Seminyak neighbourhood, Astera Villa Seminyak is specifically designed for lovestruck travellers seeking a romantic hideaway on the tropical island of Bali. Managed by the prominent hospitality management group, Ini Vie Hospitality, Astera Villa Seminyak is the group’s first Astera Villa property, while a second property located in Canggu opened in 2021. With welcoming and friendly staff on board, Astera Villa Seminyak has received several accolades including winning TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for Best of the Best category.

Tastefully designed with elegant style and romantic ambience catered toward honeymooners, Astera Villa Seminyak offers One-Bedroom Villas with a Private Pool. The villas offer a spacious and comfortable bedroom, fully equipped with a smart LED TV, Alexa device, a minibar, an outdoor bathtub, and an expansive private pool, presenting guests with an inviting atmosphere to relax and unwind all day long.

Just like Ini Vie Hospitality’s other honeymoon villa properties, they also offers plenty of surprises to help you step up your romance game, from a Floating Breakfast, Pool Floaties, a Floating Balloon Pool, a Heart-shaped Candle with Flower Petals, a Romantic Candlelit Dinner, and so much more.

The villa also offers fabulous packages for special occasions such as the Honeymoon Package, which offers a romantic stay at the One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool, a variety of Honeymoon décor in the bedroom, pool and bathroom, a one-time Romantic Candlelit Dinner for 2 persons, a la carte breakfast for 2 persons, and more. The Celebration Package offers a romantic stay at the One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool, special wording on the bed and flower décor in the bathtub upon arrival, and more.

For more information or reservations, please contact them via WhatsApp at wa.me/628113986889 or visit asteraseminyak.com

Astera Villa Seminyak

Jl. Sri Rejeki No. 88 X, Seminyak

+62 361 844 5383

info@asteraseminyak.com

@asteraseminyak