Ini Vie Hospitality, one of Bali’s leading hospitality management companies, proudly unveils its latest venture with Astera Villa Canggu. Officially opened in mid-November 2021, Astera Villa Canggu has quickly gained popularity with a 100% average daily occupancy, becoming one of the most successful new villas in the bustling Canggu neighbourhood.

Located at Jalan Padang Linjong No. 8x, Canggu, Astera Villa Canggu offers guests accommodation in luxurious comfort with a concept inspired by four other properties managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, amalgamated into one, namely Kaamala Resort Ubud, Aksari Resort Ubud, Sini Villa Seminyak and Astera Villa Seminyak.

This brand-new establishment houses 12 units, which is comprised of three units of the Smart One-Bedroom Rice Field View Villa with Private Pool and Jacuzzi and nine units of Smart One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Jacuzzi. Indulge in the epitome of tropical paradise, where facilities include a public pool that grants guests with undisturbed views of the lush rice fields, the Avani Spa where guests can enjoy a day of pampering with rejuvenating Balinese massages, and a restaurant where guests can dine in comfort, though the latter two facilities have yet to be officially opened.









By incorporating the concept of the four different luxury villas and resorts, this accommodation offers the best of each properties’ features, evidently seen through every corner of the rooms and facilities. From the interiors, layout, furniture, exterior, pool and ambience to the sandy pathway that leads to each unit, this new establishment ensures guests experience a worthwhile stay that will leave a lasting impression.

Perfect for couples and honeymooners, the villa offers packages for an extra special experience including the Honeymoon Package or Staycation Romantic Package. Due to the high demand, reservation via WhatsApp is recommended.









For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 811 3986 889 or check out their Instagram @asteracanggu

