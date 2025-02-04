The prominent Singapore-based Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) network is expanding into Bali with the launch of ACS Bali in July 2025.

Merging academic excellence with a holistic approach, ACS Bali aims to prepare students for top universities while nurturing personal growth in an inclusive, values-based environment. Rooted in a 138-year Methodist Christian tradition, ACS schools appeal to both Christian and non-Christian families seeking an education based on strong ethical principles.

For grades 1–10, ACS Bali will follow the Cambridge International curriculum, transitioning to the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma for Grades 11 and 12. Students will undergo globally renowned qualifications, including Grade 6 Checkpoint, IGSCE at Grade 10, and the IB Diploma, ensuring a rigorous and internationally benchmarked learning pathway.

Located within the Kura Kura Bali development, the 4.8-hectare campus integrates sustainability with state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced laboratories, arts and sports amenities, and a multi-function hall. Future dormitories will accommodate students hailing from across Indonesia and beyond, broadening access to ACS’s educational philosophy.

Led by a seasoned international educator, Executive Principal Rob Burrough, the school features a devoted team of highly qualified international teachers. Selected for their expertise in international curriculum teaching experience, ability to guide students to their full potential, and strong relationship-building skills, these educators form the foundation of ACS Bail’s commitment to excellence.

Applications for enrolment in Grades 1–8 (starting in July) are now open, with additional grade levels introduced each year. Prospective students will undergo an admissions assessment and interview, with decisions provided within two days.

Families can learn more about ACS Bali through their website , Instagram or monthly Open Houses, as well as through personalised consultations. As ACS Bali takes shape within the Kura Kura Bali development, it encapsulates the school’s enduring motto: The Best is Yet to Be.

ACS Bali

UID Bali Campus, Jl. Kura Kura, Bali, Denpasar Selatan, Denpasar City, Bali

+ 62 361 620 0950

inquiry@acsbali.sch.id

acsbali.sch.id