Whilst everyone loves a beach club, you won’t find any in Ubud! Instead, you’ll find picturesque Ubud pool clubs that are surrounded by verdant forests or with views of cascading valleys, offering a totally different atmosphere from the coastline. In this guide,e we’ll introduce you to the best pool club Ubud has to offer. Each of these pool clubs in Ubud provides its own unique atmosphere, whether you’re looking to chill or party.

Here are the five best pool clubs in Ubud:

KABANA by K-Club | The Jungle Club | Tuju Tropic Club

Wanna Jungle Pool and Bar | Folk Pool and Gardens

1. KABANA by K-Club Ubud

Located amidst Ubud’s verdant jungles is an enchanting pool club where culinary savoir-faire meets the allure of its breathtaking natural surroundings: KABANA by K-Club Ubud. Catered towards leisure-seeking travellers, the jungle pool oasis features four flour and eight captivating pools overlooking the mesmerising jungle views.

At KABANA, guests can enjoy leisurely moments by the pool from day to night, from basking under the sun by the pool and immersing in its serene ambience to indulging in its delectable food and beverage offerings. Several highlights from the menu include Sesame Crusted Yellow Fin Tuna Tataki (tomato salsa, ginger soy dressing, green leaf), Coconut Vongole Clam (white wine and coconut broth, pickle fennel), Lobster & Tortellini (slipper lobster tortellini, cauliflower, aromatic crustacean bisque, chilli oil), and Chocolate Lava (crème Chantilly, passion fruit sorbet).

From the cocktail menu, crowd-favourite signatures such as Martiki (Bacardi spiced rum, Campari, fresh pineapple, falernum, lime, tangerine marmalade), Tamarillo Sour (bourbon, Frangelico, orgeat, lime, egg white), and Pink Sapphire (Vodka lemongrass, rosella rosemary, pomegranate juice, soursop juice, lemon mixed).

Moreover, KABANA’s expansive space can accommodate up to 1,500 people, making it an Ubud pool club ideal for events and large gatherings. On Fridays, KABANA hosts its iconic Kabana Night, featuring captivating DJs, laser displays, and an unparalleled sound experience that resonates through the jungle.

KABANA is open daily from 11am to 8pm.

Book Now: +62 817 911 4610 | @kabanaubud | kclubgroup.com/kabana

2. The Jungle Club Ubud (Adults Only)

Tucked away in the serene landscapes of southern Ubud, The Jungle Club Ubud merges a lifestyle experience with verdant natural surroundings. This adult-only day club, managed by Wonderspace, is set on a sprawling 2-hectare estate and features five distinct areas in which guests can dine, drink, party, swim or relax.

The eclectic design of this luxury destination sets it apart from any other day club on the island, featuring swirling bamboo eco-structures, iconic cultural statues and a central, two-tiered swimming pool that looks out over the deepening valley beyond.

As mentioned, the venue is divided into five different areas, each offering something special: guests can take a seat at the al-fresco Bambu Restaurant, for a proper dining experience; The Jungle Deck is where the classic day club experience unfolds, with daybeds and loungers set by the upper pool, and giant sunken lounge for groups. Settle in right by the action at The Jungle Floor, where things get wild in front of the DJ booth.

For a little more intimacy, the Jungle Jetty is open for those keen for a drink and chat around the corner from the action. Leaving the best for last, the day club’s private room, the Boho Cave, is the ultimate destination to host a party of your own. Enter the revolving door into a cosy dome draped in dreamweavers and floor rugs, complete with a private cave swimming pool.

When it comes to food, The Jungle Club’s international menu has something for everyone. Snack on indulgent bites like Scallop Tacos, Foie Gras & Brioche, Oysters and delicate ‘New Style Sashimi’. Fresh salads, charcoal grilled goods and oven comforts are all available, with premium Tenderloin Black Angus, Ceviche Paella, and Pizzas among the favourites. Great signature and classic cocktails, international wines and top-shelf spirits are served at the bar.

Open 11am to 9pm daily.

+62 812 2220 1688 (WA) | @jungleclububud | jungleclububud.com

3. TUJU Tropic Club & Lounge

Nestled amidst the verdant jungles and enchanting atmosphere of Ubud, a brand-new tropical oasis has opened: TUJU Tropic Club & Lounge. The new establishment is designed to be a tranquil retreat for modern travellers, seamlessly blending contemporary comfort with the natural beauty of its surroundings.

With a mesmerising panorama overlooking lush greenery, TUJU is poised to be an idyllic destination for those seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of the island, providing the ultimate leisurely hotspot for both locals and visitors seeking serenity and relaxation.

The venue has been thoughtfully designed with several different spaces, offering a range of amenities to cater to each guest’s ideal preference for comfort. Guests can enjoy indulgent culinary creations at The Restaurant, boasting progressive modern cuisine highlighting Asian-Mediterranean fusion. Meanwhile, The Hub area is a lively social space centred on the main infinity pool, perfect for laidback gatherings.

On the lower level is the Nest Pool, adorned with two fire pits that provide a peaceful setting for cosy evenings. The Jungle Lounge boasts a secluded sanctuary with views of the stunning jungle surroundings, inviting guests to kick back, relax and revel in innovative cocktails amidst the magical ambience.

Fundamental to the TUJU experience is its array of entertainment, from daily live DJ performances to special contemporary dance shows on full moon days, TUJU presents an experience that balances relaxation and entertainment.

TUJU is open daily from 11am to 11pm (Restaurant & Hub) and 5pm to 1am (Jungle Lounge).

Book Now: +62 811 5350 7773 | @tujuubud | tujuubud.com

4. Wanna Jungle Pool & Bar

Combining scrumptious food with a lovely, unique ambience, and the one million dollar view of the green Taro hills, Wanna Jungle Pool & Bar is currently playing host to a growing stream of satisfied customers as an Ubud pool club that offers a real ‘escapism’ atmosphere.

An open restaurant and bar perched on the side of the cliff overlooking the Wos River Valley, patrons can easily spend a day here indulging in light bites or something else more fulfilling while feasting their eyes on the brilliant nature that surrounds the venue. Beating the heat of Bali’s tropical sun, too, comes easy here – just grab a refreshing cool drink and take a dip in Wanna’s tiered pools.

Here it’s all about poolside indulgence with a diverse menu of cocktails, refreshments, light bites, and substantial Asian-fusion dishes served from the adjacent Kepitu Bar & Lounge. Kepitu Restaurant, the resort’s all-day dining destination, enclosed within its fully bamboo structure, offers an international menu from breakfast to dinner, overlooking a Balinese stage that erupts in dance and drama once a week.

Book Now: +62 361 978 098 | thekayonjungleresort.com

5. Folk Pool & Gardens

Home to Ubud’s first swim-up bar with a seasonal twilight cinema situated right in the heart of town, Folk Pool & Gardens is a tongue-in-cheek neighbourhood setting offering a wide range of food, from vegetarian to tasty grills, and drinks from the crafts to the classics.

When it comes to lounging for the day, you can pick the perfect spot in the venue’s open garden that’s just right for you; be that in the private daybeds and teepees, on the sun decks, lush pergolas or picnic bale, or perhaps just sprawled out on the poolside lawn under the sun.

Folk Pool and Gardens is the ultimate spot for some Ubud downtime, a favourite for both residents and visitors looking for somewhere to really relax. The wide-ranging menu at Folk has something for even the fussiest eaters, offering everything from authentic Indonesian delicacies, and international favourites and of course, being in Ubud, vegetarian and vegan options, with the must-try items being “Mie Aceh” and “Seriously Good Fried Rice” – they’re quite impressive.

With easy-to-eat, single-portion bowls to scrumptious sharing meals, Folk accommodates whether you’re alone or with a group of friends. For a truly relaxing experience, you can order from your cosy space or swim over to the bar for an extensive option of drinks, whether you’re in the mood for some craft cocktails or a healthy smoothie. Folk fills up very quickly during the day, so make sure to book your space early.

Open daily from 12pm to 10pm.

Book Now: +62 361 908 0888 | @folkubu d | folkubud.co