A renowned lifestyle brand, K-Club Group has developed various establishments across the island, from villas, resorts, and spas to restaurants, bars, and clubs. The brand redefines the Bali experience through its “barefoot luxury” concept, combining luxury with authentic experiences, laidback elegance and an intimate connection with nature.

With hospitality at its core, the K-Club Group focuses on creating welcoming and luxurious spaces, curated experiences where every detail is thoughtfully crafted, and attentive and personalised service that will leave a lasting impression on guests. From a premium steakhouse and jungle pool club in Ubud to a beachfront retreat in Nusa Dua and a chic seafood-focused restaurant in Seminyak, here are several of K-Club Group’s exquisite dining and leisure destinations in Bali.

AKAR Ubud

Located within K-Club Ubud, meat lovers can revel in an exquisite dining destination that specialises in premium steaks: AKAR Ubud. ‘Akar’, meaning ‘root’ in English, provides the chance to rediscover the magnificence of nature’s bounty through contemporary and intricate food and drink preparations.

Housed in a building that spans 415 sqm across two floors, AKAR can accommodate up to 95 seated guests. Additionally, the restaurant also features two bars found on separate floors, along with the main kitchen to cater to all guests. The restaurant holds a commitment to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences, imbued with creativity and passion where each dish is a masterpiece and every visit is an opportunity to experience the extraordinary.

Akar’s commitment to quality extends to partnering with local farmers for organic ingredients, ensuring freshness and sustainability. The skilled chefs expertly grill each steak using traditional charcoal techniques, ensuring a perfectly cooked and flavourful dining experience.

The menu at AKAR features an eclectic selection of steaks including its Charcoal Specialty selection from the likes of Tokusen Wagyu Striploin MB6, Golden Australian Black Angus Beef Grain Fed Striploin, Japanese Kagoshima A5 Rib Eye, Japanese Wagyu Mizayaki A5 Striploing, and Tokusen Wagyu MB5 Tomahawk.

Additionally, AKAR also offers the special World Discovery Steak Menu by Chef Wayan Suniardana, presenting a curated selection of steaks from around the globe. Offering a choice of five- or seven-course menu, guests can expect tantalising dishes such as Tartare Black Angus Osyter Blade MB8 (USA), Carpaccio Wagyu Striploin MB7 (Australia), French Crostini Bavette de Boeuf (France), Fillet de Boeuf (Ireland), Entrecôte de Boeuf Simmental (Switzerland), and Miyazaki Wagyu A5 (Japan).

To complement your succulent meats, Akar also houses a collection of fine wines to enhance your overall dining experience. Moreover, Akar also hosts a series of festivities with shows and DJ performances on the weekend.

Akar is open daily from 5pm to 11.30pm.

Book Now: +62 877 0019 1000 | @akarubud | kclubgroup.com/akar

Sardine by K-Club

Chic and stylish, Sardine by K-Club offers the rare opportunity to dine overlooking verdant rice fields in the heart of Seminyak. A sophisticated seafood-focused menu, paired with premium drinks and lively evening entertainment has made Sardine one of the ultimate destinations in Bali for seafood lovers and unforgettable experiences.

The venue is an idyllic choice for a leisurely lunch by day, presenting a peaceful setting and exquisite culinary creations that highlight the finest offerings of the sea. By sundown, the restaurant transforms into a vibrant venue with captivating laser shows, creating an enchanting atmosphere. On Saturdays, the energy reaches its pinnacle with lively parties and performances that are simply unmissable.

From the main stretch of the bustling Petitenget Street, Seminyak, Sardine hides itself behind its iconic wall where fishermen’s hats hang, hinting at what lies inside. The restaurant enjoys a private little enclave, housed within a traditional bamboo building with contemporary decor, opening up to a casual lounge area that looks out to Sardine’s own plot of rice fields. With the combination of its understated interiors and tropical surroundings, diners are welcomed into a casual yet elegant venue that is true to a Bali dining experience.

The culinary entourage is steadfast in delivering guests dishes with the freshest ingredients from the sea, cooked to perfection and served in an elegant setting. Each dish is a testament to the team’s passion for capturing the essence and flavours of the ocean, promising a dining experience that exceeds expectations.

Of course, it is Sardine’s menu that secures its place as one of the top seafood restaurants in Bali. Open from 12pm to midnight (except Sundays), both a lunch and dinner menu are available. Dishes take global inspiration, showcasing seafood delicacies from Europe, Indonesia, South America and Japan.

On the lunch menu, light starters like the ‘Trio Tartare’ (salmon, tuna, mahi-mahi) and ‘Peruvian Ceviche’ deliver a fresh raw bite perfect for a warm Bali day. The ‘Lobster Caesar Salad’, ‘Spicy Tuna Bowl’, or Vietnam-style ‘Seafood Noodle Salad’ offer a healthy seafood option. Other great lunch options are the ‘Clams and Beer’ and ‘Salmon Burger’.

In the evening, the dinner menu is elevated and presents a more sophisticated selection. The grill is always a favourite, allowing diners to choose from a selection of fresh seafood —baby squid, jumbo prawns, tender octopus, Yellowfin tuna, slipper lobster, scallops— served grilled lemon, garlic butter, spice butter and our signature trio salt. Sardine prides itself on its seafood pastas especially, indulgent dishes with premium seafood, like the ‘Slipper Lobster Linguini’, a tomato-based pasta made for two, a flavourful and creamy ‘Crab Curry Gnocchi’ in a curry butter sauce, to the ‘Prawn Risotto’ cooked in beetroot juice and white wine. Other highlight mains include the ‘Moule a la Crème’ (mussels in white wine sauce), ‘Grilled Whole Fish’, Jimbaran style, and the crowd-favourite Seafood Platter.

The restaurant’s dessert menu is quite extensive, with signature temptations and even dessert cocktails enticing to cleanse the palate —Salted Caramel Crème Brûlée, Mango Coconut Panna Cotta, Caramel Lava cake, and more. Signature cocktails, top-shelf spirits and an impressive international wine list complete the experience at Sardine.

Whether guests come for a laidback lunch, an intimate dinner, or a night of vibrant entertainment, Sardine by K Club promises a seafood journey like no other, making each visit truly remarkable.

Sardine is open from 12pm to 12am (Monday to Saturday) and 6pm to 12pm (Sunday).

Book Now: +62 877 7818 7390 (WA) | @sardinebykclub | kclubgroup.com/sardine

Le Bleu by K-Club

Nestled along the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua Beach, Le Bleu by K-Club stands as a vibrant beach club and picturesque beachfront dining hotspot located near Bali’s luxurious beachfront hotels in Nusa Dua.

Boasting a gorgeous vista of the azure waters of the Indian Ocean and the pearly white sand beach, Le Bleu by K Club promises to deliver an enticing blend of entertainment as well as an outstanding culinary journey inspired by its environs. The establishment exudes French Riviera vibes, complemented by a lively and festive ambience. Whether you come to enjoy a leisurely brunch, revel in one of their finely concocted cocktails or laze under the sun all day long, Le Bleu by K Club presents a lavish retreat on the beach for every occasion.

Enjoy leisurely days with small nibbles, where the Tapas menu offers the likes of Mixed Fried Seafood, Assortment of Stuffed Mussels, Salmon Gravlax and Prawn and Chorizo, as well as Crispy Sushi such as Spicy Yellow Fin Tuna, Seared Beef, Hokkaido Scallops, and Salmon.

Savour indulgent Mains such as Grilled Whole Fish Jimbaran Style, Wagyu Beef Short Ribs, BBQ Pork Ribs, Wagyu Tokusen MB 7 Striploin Steak, and Pan Seared Fish Barramundi. The menu also features Lobster delicacies including Indian Ocean Wild Lobster Thermidor, Grilled Slipper Lobster Linguini Pasta, and Signature Blue Risotto with Grilled Slipper Lobster. To complete your dining experience, cleanse your palate with delectable desserts such as Sensation Pina Colada, Crème Brûlée, Dark Chocolate Soufflé, and Raspberry Chocolate Domme.

The beverage menu offers a vast range of refreshments including its series of signature cocktails including Le Bleu Old Fashioned, Tamarillo Mojito, Selaka Mule, Coco de Le Bleu and Bura Harra. The menu also showcases a selection of wines, beers, champagnes, and spirits.

Le Bleu is open daily from 10am to 11pm.

Book Now: +62 818 0222 1888 | @lebleubykclub | kclubgroup.com/le-bleu

KABANA

Located amidst Ubud’s verdant jungles is an enchanting pool club where culinary savoir-faire meets the allure of its breathtaking natural surroundings: KABANA by K-Club Ubud. Catered towards leisure-seeking travellers, the jungle pool oasis features four flour and eight captivating pools overlooking the mesmerising jungle views.

At KABANA, guests can enjoy leisurely moments by the pool from day to night, from basking under the sun by the pool and immersing in its serene ambience to indulging in its delectable food and beverage offerings. Several highlights from the menu include Sesame Crusted Yellow Fin Tuna Tataki (tomato salsa, ginger soy dressing, green leaf), Coconut Vongole Clam (white wine and coconut broth, pickle fennel), Lobster & Tortellini (slipper lobster tortellini, cauliflower, aromatic crustacean bisque, chilli oil), and Chocolate Lava (crème Chantilly, passion fruit sorbet).

From the cocktail menu, crowd-favourite signatures such as Martiki (Bacardi spiced rum, Campari, fresh pineapple, falernum, lime, tangerine marmalade), Tamarillo Sour (bourbon, Frangelico, orgeat, lime, egg white), and Pink Sapphire (Vodka lemongrass, rosella rosemary, pomegranate juice, soursop juice, lemon mixed).

Moreover, KABANA’s expansive space can accommodate up to 1,500 people, making it ideal for events and large gatherings. On Fridays, the jungle pool club hosts its iconic Kabana Night, featuring captivating DJs, laser displays, and unparalleled sound experience that resonates through the jungle.

KABANA is open daily from 11am to 8pm.

Book Now: +62 817 911 4610 | @kabanaubud | kclubgroup.com/kabana