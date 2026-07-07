Balinese chocolate maker Mason Chocolates has unveiled two new creations from its bean-to-bar facility and cacao plantation in Taro, north of Ubud. The latest additions include Masontella, a creamy chocolate-hazelnut spread, and Cacao Leaf White Chocolate, an innovative bar infused with organic cacao leaves grown on the estate.

Founded in 2017, Mason Chocolates was established with the ambition of showcasing the quality and potential of Indonesian cacao to the world. Sourcing exceptional beans from across the archipelago, including Bali, the company combines artisanal craftsmanship with modern technology to produce a diverse range of premium products. From single-origin dark chocolate and smooth milk varieties to pralines, truffles and delicate chocolate thins, the brand has built a loyal following among chocolate enthusiasts.

In 2025, the company took a significant step forward with the development of its own cacao plantation in Taro Village, Gianyar. Home to 7,000 rare criollo cacao trees, the estate was established to explore the distinctive characteristics of Bali’s terroir and further strengthen the company’s bean-to-bar philosophy. As part of the initiative, Mason Chocolates also donated seedlings to local farmers and provided education on cacao cultivation and harvesting.

Leading the latest product launch is Masontella, a rich and creamy spread made from the brand’s own chocolate and premium hazelnuts. Crafted with less sugar and no palm oil, it offers a more mindful alternative to traditional chocolate-hazelnut spreads while delivering a deeply satisfying flavour. Perfect on toast, with fresh fruit or as a pastry filling, it combines a silky texture with an intense chocolate profile.

Joining the range is Cacao Leaf White Chocolate, a limited-edition creation developed to utilise more of what the cacao tree has to offer. Infused with organic cacao leaves harvested directly from the Taro plantation, the bar presents a unique expression of cacao and showcases the company’s ongoing exploration of flavour and innovation.

Mason Chocolates products are available at leading supermarkets across Bali, online, at the brand’s flagship stores, and at its bean-to-bar facility in Taro , where visitors can enjoy guided tours and hands-on chocolate workshops.

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