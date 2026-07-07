Expanding its celebrated portfolio of Indian dining concepts, Ganesha Dining Group introduces Vinayak, a new pure vegetarian restaurant now open at Lippo Mall Kuta. Dedicated to authentic vegetarian cuisine, the restaurant offers a welcoming dining experience centred on traditional Indian flavours, with a particular focus on Gujarati and Jain culinary traditions.

Taken from the Sanskrit word for ‘Extraordinary’, Vinayak continues the group’s commitment to sharing the breadth and diversity of Indian gastronomy in Indonesia. Whilst Ganesha ek Sanskriti has long been known for showcasing regional specialities from across the subcontinent, Vinayak turns its attention to India’s rich vegetarian heritage, where simple ingredients, careful preparation and time-honoured recipes take centre stage.

The menu highlights classic Gujarati dishes alongside Jain-friendly options, prepared without root vegetables and in accordance with traditional dietary principles. The result is a cuisine that is wholesome, flavourful and deeply rooted in cultural traditions, whilst remaining accessible to diners seeking lighter, plant-based fare.

Designed as a casual and family-friendly dining destination, Vinayak caters to a broad audience, from Indian residents and travellers seeking familiar comforts to vegetarian, vegan and health-conscious diners exploring Indian cuisine for the first time. Open daily from breakfast through to dinner, the restaurant offers a convenient all-day dining option in the heart of Kuta.

Vinayak joins a growing family of hospitality brands under Ganesha Dining Group, which operates more than 20 restaurants across Indonesia, including the renowned Ganesha ek Sanskriti , the premium Ganesha Elite concept, Shally’s Italian dining venues, and Ganesha Catering.

Lippo Mall Kuta

@vinayak.pureveg

ganeshaeksanskriti.com