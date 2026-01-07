Dig & Dive Into the Land & Sea Platter at THARA Canggu

Welcoming the New Year with relaxed confidence, THARA Kitchen and Bar introduces a new seasonal highlight that brings together the best of land and sea in true Canggu style: the Land & Sea Platter.

Located in the heart of downtown Canggu, the restaurant has become a neighbourhood favourite, known for its consistently strong food, well-crafted cocktails, and attentive service. The coastal-cosy interiors mirror the menu’s spirit, where fusion cuisine feels natural and where familiar ingredients are reimagined.

At the helm is Chef Nuk Karmawan, whose culinary approach strikes a balance between creativity and respect for the island’s evolving palate. Drawing on extensive international experience, Chef Nuk continues to evolve THARA’s menu without losing its original character.

Created to commemorate Australia Day, the Land & Sea Platter is a vibrant composition of flavours and textures. The dish features Asian BBQ fish and beef skewers paired with a crisp Asian salad, pommes paille potatoes, crispy onions, and a smoked sambal emulsion. Each component is calibrated to brighten and balance the richness of the grill, keeping the palate refreshed from the first bite to the last.

The Land & Sea Platter is available a la carte or as a special set priced at IDR 225,000 per person, inclusive of a drink. Guests can choose between the Clap the Mint cocktail or a chilled bottle of Bintang Beer, making for an easy, laid-back option for a leisurely lunch or an early evening gathering.

“The menu at THARA Kitchen and Bar changes every season,” says Chef Nuk. “We continue to experiment with outside-the-box dishes, incorporating the best seasonal ingredients, refined techniques, and unexpected flavour combinations to create memorable dining experiences.”

With its latest Land & Sea offering, THARA once again captures the essence of modern Canggu dining: relaxed, flavour-forward, and connected to its surroundings.

For more information, visit chesacanggu.com/dining or follow @tharacanggu on Instagram.

THARA Kitchen and Bar

Jl. Lkr. Nelayan No.9, Canggu

+62 819 1075 8800

@tharacanggu

chesacanggu.com/dining