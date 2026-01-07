Dig & Dive Into the Land & Sea Platter at THARA Canggu

THARA Land & Sea Platter 1

Welcoming the New Year with relaxed confidence, THARA Kitchen and Bar introduces a new seasonal highlight that brings together the best of land and sea in true Canggu style: the Land & Sea Platter.

Located in the heart of downtown Canggu, the restaurant has become a neighbourhood favourite, known for its consistently strong food, well-crafted cocktails, and attentive service. The coastal-cosy interiors mirror the menu’s spirit, where fusion cuisine feels natural and where familiar ingredients are reimagined.

At the helm is Chef Nuk Karmawan, whose culinary approach strikes a balance between creativity and respect for the island’s evolving palate. Drawing on extensive international experience, Chef Nuk continues to evolve THARA’s menu without losing its original character.

THARA Land & Sea Platter 2
THARA Land & Sea Platter 3

Created to commemorate Australia Day, the Land & Sea Platter is a vibrant composition of flavours and textures. The dish features Asian BBQ fish and beef skewers paired with a crisp Asian salad, pommes paille potatoes, crispy onions, and a smoked sambal emulsion. Each component is calibrated to brighten and balance the richness of the grill, keeping the palate refreshed from the first bite to the last.

The Land & Sea Platter is available a la carte or as a special set priced at IDR 225,000 per person, inclusive of a drink. Guests can choose between the Clap the Mint cocktail or a chilled bottle of Bintang Beer, making for an easy, laid-back option for a leisurely lunch or an early evening gathering.

L&SP 4
L&SP 4

The menu at THARA Kitchen and Bar changes every season,” says Chef Nuk. “We continue to experiment with outside-the-box dishes, incorporating the best seasonal ingredients, refined techniques, and unexpected flavour combinations to create memorable dining experiences.”

With its latest Land & Sea offering, THARA once again captures the essence of modern Canggu dining: relaxed, flavour-forward, and connected to its surroundings.

For more information, visit chesacanggu.com/dining or follow @tharacanggu on Instagram.

THARA Kitchen and Bar
Jl. Lkr. Nelayan No.9, Canggu
+62 819 1075 8800
@tharacanggu
chesacanggu.com/dining

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

CIRE Hosts Exclusive Dining Series with Michelin-Starred Chef Stéphane Carrade

Dig & Dive Into the Land & Sea Platter at THARA Canggu

Plan a Magical Jungle Proposal at KANVA Ubud by K Club

Ring in a Clifftop Festive Season at The Ungasan

Ankhusa Restaurant Ubud Festive

Ankhusa Restaurant Ubud Presents Festive Feasts for Christmas and New Year’s Eve