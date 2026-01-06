Nestled in the heart of Berawa, a brand-new destination to dine and wine emerges with the opening of 12 Kitchen & Wine, a cosy and intimate restaurant and wine bar. Open from breakfast to dinner, 12 Kitchen & Wine’s main draw is defined almost completely by its nighttime experience.

Early birds looking for morning grub or those wanting to enjoy languorous lunches, the restaurant’s menu offers hearty breakfast classics from the likes of Avo Toast and Salmon Croissant, healthy bowls such as Green Spirulina Bowl and Yoghurt Bowl, daytime plates including local, fresh Oysters and Classic Caesar Salads, soupy dishes like Asparagus Soup and Soto Ayam, and all-day favourites like Nasi Goreng, Pasta Carbonara, and Beef Burger.

Guests can also assemble their own breakfast bowls to individual preferences, offering 3 Eggs Your Style with a slice of sourdough and a wide range of add-on options of protein, carbs, vegetables, fruits, and dressings. Also available is a menu of the best dishes from 12 Urban Café, the venue’s sister brand, such as Atlantic Salmon, Big Boss Breakfast, and Mediterranean Breakfast. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu is available from 8 AM to 4 PM.

In the evenings, the space transforms into a refined yet laid-back setting where guests can enjoy an intimate dining experience. Here, an array of globally familiar culinary creations is crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The dishes include indulgent main courses, such as Norwegian Salmon Steak, Wagyu Beef Burger, and Charred Grilled Half Spring Chicken. Meanwhile, meat lovers can indulge in premium steaks, including the 200g Tenderloin MB3, 300g Oyster Blade MB7, and 200g Striploin MB9. The dinner menu is available from 4 PM until midnight.

The main highlight, however, is its wide and impressive range of wine selections, offering the perfect destination for wine connoisseurs seeking an approachable yet curated wine bar in Berawa. From classic varietals and seasonal picks to a growing collection of natural wines, guests come specifically for the wine experience. Additionally, the extensive cocktail menu provides a wide range of options for guests, from innovative signatures to familiar classics. Whether for leisurely dinners, a tasting-style night, or a gentle unwind after a busy day.

The venue’s design showcases a combination of Mediterranean influences and subtle Balinese touches, with interiors that merge natural stone, warm wood textures, and soft lighting to form a calm and inviting ambience. The focal point of the space is the prominent wine bar, showcasing both classic bottles and natural wine selections, while a comfortable outdoor seating area provides an idyllic spot for languorous evenings in Berawa.

12 Kitchen & Wine is open daily from 8 AM until midnight.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3053 3312 or follow @12kitchenandwine on Instagram for updates.

12 Kitchen & Wine

Jl. Pantai Berawa No.51, Canggu

+62 811 3053 3312

@12kitchenandwine