Plan a Magical Jungle Proposal at KANVA Ubud by K Club

In Ubud, where the jungle breathes slowly, and nature sets the rhythm of each day, KANVA Ubud by K Club introduces a new way to begin forever. The newly launched Magical Jungle Proposal is an intimate experience designed for couples seeking a moment of genuine connection, surrounded by nature, privacy, and bespoke luxury.

KANVA Ubud’s luxury tents offer a serene escape from the outside world. Here, the sounds of birdsong and rustling leaves replace distractions, creating a setting where love feels both grounded and elevated. The proposal experience is designed to be deeply personal, whether it unfolds beneath the jungle canopy, beneath an elegantly styled floral arch, or overlooking the lush valley in quiet seclusion.

At the heart of the experience is a two-night stay in the Infinity Pool Tent, an adults-only sanctuary. Each tent blends contemporary comfort with the raw beauty of its surroundings, featuring jungle panoramas, a private Jacuzzi and/or infinity pool, an outdoor shower, and warm interiors. The proposal itself is styled with a romantic floral setup, including bed and pool decorations, a flower arch, and a hand bouquet, transforming the space into a private haven for a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The journey continues beyond the proposal, as couples may choose to celebrate with a romantic dinner at Akar by K Club, where premium ingredients and fire-kissed cooking techniques come together in a soulful dining experience. For those seeking deeper relaxation, Mekar Spa offers a couple’s wellness escape in a tranquil jungle setting.

Curated with couples in mind, KANVA Ubud also introduces a Sensual Box: a collection of fragrant essential oils, indulgent massage oils, visual accents for romance, and Tongkat Madura, crafted from natural wood and herbs long celebrated for their therapeutic qualities. It is an added layer of intimacy that enhances the experience without overwhelming it.

The philosophy behind KANVA Ubud has earned global recognition, with K Club Ubud recently being awarded Best Luxury Tented Camp and Best Luxury Romantic Destination Spa at the World Luxury Awards 2025. These accolades reflect the resort’s commitment to creating immersive experiences that honour both place and emotion.

As daylight fades and the sky turns gold, the jungle becomes a silent witness to a moment that will be remembered forever. At KANVA Ubud, a simple “yes” is transformed into a memory forever tied to the spirit of Bali, where nature, romance, and intention meet.

Priced at IDR 33,900,000++, the Magical Jungle Proposal package includes: a two-night stay in the Infinity Pool Tent Villa, personalised romantic floral setup – pool & bed decorations, flower arch, and hand bouquet, breakfast at Akar Restaurant, 24-hour butler service for personalised attention, round-trip shuttle to and from Ubud Center, 20% off of a romantic dinner at Akar by K Club, and 20% off of the Cocoon Spa Package at Mekar Spa.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 817 0288 899 or email [email protected]

KANVA Ubud by K Club

Jalan Raya Cebok , Kedisan Tegallalang

+62 817 0288 899

[email protected]

kclububud.com

@kanvaubud