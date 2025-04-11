Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay Welcomes You to The White Lotus Experience

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay invites you to a day of leisure and luxury as they introduce the Poolside Escape cabanas, inspired by the hit HBO® Original Series The White Lotus, available from 28 February 2025 to 16 May 2025.

Since its introduction to our television screens in 2021, the satire comedy-drama anthology series has taken the world by storm. The show follows the exploits of the guests and staff at the fictional luxury global resort hotel chain, “The White Lotus”, each season is filmed at Four Seasons properties around the globe as the setting of the series’ fictional resort.

HBO and Four Seasons have embarked on a global partnership, with the first season’s Maui, Hawaii setting shot at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, the second season’s Taormina, Sicily setting shot at San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, and the third season’s Thailand location shot at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.

With the third season recently concluded, fans of the Emmy® award-winning series might feel the void left by the finale as they await the already-confirmed fourth season. However, HBO and Four Seasons’ partnership extends with activations to give fans a taste of The White Lotus experience. In Bali, head to Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay’s Sundara Beach Club Bali, where guests can luxuriate in an immersive experience at two Poolside Escape cabanas.

These exclusive cabanas have been bedecked with tropical décor, offering delectable food, and relaxing spa experiences à la The White Lotus. Kick back and unwind in the cabanas as you sip on three signature cocktails: Pineapple Suite – inspired by Maui, The Lotus – inspired by Taormina, and Coconut Paradise – inspired by Koh Samui. Moreover, guests can indulge in wellness-inspired snacks to complement the refreshments, including Pompano Ceviche, Charred Cauliflower Tacos, and Charcoal Chicken Salad.

To further elevate the experience, guests can enjoy in-cabana spa treatments, incorporating ingredients that promote restoration and revitalisation. These treatments include a Coconut Oil Hair Treatment, Foot Massage or Neck & Shoulder Massage. Guests can also hydrate, nourish, and soothe their skin with Collagen or Aloe Vera-infused masks.

Find out more about the Poolside Escape cabanas here! Reserve the Poolside Escape cabanas at Sundara Beach Club Bali via FS Chat , Sundara’s website , or contact +62 857 9265 0897.

Sundara Beach Club Bali

Jl. Bukit Permai, Jimbaran

+62 857 9265 0897

[email protected]

sundarabali.com