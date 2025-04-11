Padma Golden Egg Hunt Returns This Easter at Padma Hotels in Bali and Beyond

With Easter fast approaching, the hunt for the golden egg begins as Padma Hotels announces the return of its thrilling Padma Golden Egg Hunt following last year’s enthusiastic response from guests.

Taking place over the Easter weekend from Friday, 18 April 2025 to Sunday, 20 April 2025, the exciting Easter campaign promises endless fun, surprises, and delightful rewards for in-house guests of all ages. The much-anticipated event is set to take place across all five Padma Hotels in Indonesia, including Padma Resort Legian and Padma Resort Ubud in Bali.

After last year’s Padma Golden Egg Hunt proved to be a huge success that brought immense joy to guests, Padma Hotels is excited to reintroduce the campaign on an even grander scale. Promising in-house guests with a thrilling Easter adventure, the event invites guests to join the engaging Easter egg hunt, where clues about the whereabouts of the hidden eggs are shared exclusively on each Padma Hotels property’s official Instagram accounts. Guests are encouraged to follow along closely to decode the hints and go on a fun-filled search around the hotel grounds.

Embark on the treasure hunt, where each discovered egg contains a fantastic reward, from dining to hotel experiences and other delightful treats. However, the Golden Eggs are the most coveted treasure, rewarding the lucky finders with grand prizes. Keep in mind that there is only one golden egg to find each day in each property, so keep your eyes open!

Whether you’re a returning participant keen on reliving last year’s excitement or first-time guests seeking a memorable Easter holiday, Padma Golden Egg Hunt 2025 promises to deliver an atmosphere of enchantment and adventure.

For those staying at Padma Resort Legian or Padma Resort Ubud, follow @padmalegian and @padmaubud on Instagram.

For more information or reservations, please visit padmahotels.com

Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1, Legian

+ 62 361 752 111

[email protected]

padmaresortlegian.com Padma Resort Ubud

Banjar Carik, Desa Puhu Payangan, Ubud

+62 361 301 1111

[email protected]

padmaresortubud.com