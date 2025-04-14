A Vibrant Family-Focused Easter Brunch at Pullman Bali Legian Beach

Celebrate the Easter holiday with your nearest and dearest at Pullman Bali Legian Beach, where great food combined with its vibrant atmosphere and lively entertainment make for the perfect Easter festivities.

Held on Sunday, 20 April 2025, from 12 PM to 4.30 PM at the hotel’s signature Montage, All Day Dining, the Easter Brunch promises a festive beachside afternoon, perfect for family gatherings and a leisurely Sunday indulgence.

The festive atmosphere during the brunch will be enlivened by live acoustic performances, a magician act, face painting, and a bird show, delivering a playful yet laidback setting to keep guests entertained throughout the afternoon.

Guests can expect a full-on feast featuring an extensive buffet with flavour-packed varieties to please every palate. The appetiser selection includes the likes of tomato burrata, prawns with avocado, tuna tataki, Nicoise Greek salad, and maki rolls served with miso soup. The chilled seafood station ranges from baby octopus and mussels to poached prawns, while the indulgent carving station serves up highlights such as roasted pork belly, slow-cooked beef, and roasted duck, served with classic condiments.

The hot dishes span a delectable mix of Asian and Western favourites, including Hainanese chicken rice, grilled mahi-mahi with Thai green sauce, chicken with black pepper mushroom stuffing, and seafood au gratin. At the live stations, chefs prepare made-to-order pasta and eggs, alongside a sizzling variety of grilled favourites such as satay, seafood skewers, mackerel, beef, and chicken.

To end your brunch on a sweet note, desserts include waffles, pancakes, crepes, and a rotation of ice cream flavours, as well as decadent desserts including cheesecake, lemon tart, praline choux, panna cotta, and chocolate brûlée—all complemented by freshly cut tropical fruits.

The Easter Brunch is priced at IDR 789,000++ per person, including free-flow sparkling wine, cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits, while the non-alcoholic brunch option is priced at IDR 456,000++ per person, including soft drinks, juices, coffee, and tea. Children aged 6-11 dine for 50% off, while those under 6 dine for free, making this a family-friendly affair with value for money. Accor Plus members are entitled to 25% off food and beverages, and ALL – Accor Live Limitless members receive 5% off.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 376 2500 or email [email protected]

Pullman Bali Legian Beach

Jl. Melasti No.1, Legian

+62 361 762 500 | +62 811 376 2500

[email protected]

pullman-bali-legianbeach.com