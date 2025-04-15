Easter at Grand Hyatt Bali Promises a Sumptuous Feast and Family Fun

Experience the perfect Easter get-together with the entire family at Grand Hyatt Bali, where family-fun and excitement await.

This Easter, the five-star resort has curated an unforgettable celebration, featuring Eastern-themed activities, a sumptuous Easter Brunch, and a special event that will keep families happily connected throughout the day.

At Salsa Verde , savour a sumptuous Easter Brunch on Sunday, 20 April 2025, from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, serving a wide range of delectable gourmet dishes such as Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna, Chicken Cacciatora, Fish Milanese, Fish En Papillote, Potato Wedges, and Frittata.

Meanwhile, young guests can enjoy various fun activities, including an exciting Headband Making, Bunny Hopping Competition, Balloon Pop War, Easter-themed Science Project, Find the Eggs & Mr. Bunny, Fun Egg Decoration, and so much more.

The excitement continues post-brunch with the Segno x Salsa Bar Takeover from 5 PM to 8 PM. Savour the refreshing cocktails made with Three Peaks London Dry Gin as you enjoy the vibrant evening of specialty drinks and great ambience in the exclusive bar experience.

Easter at Grand Hyatt Bali is set to deliver a truly special moment for you and your family, filled with the warmth of togetherness, tantalising food, and excitement.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 234 or email [email protected]

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 234

[email protected]

grandhyattbali.com