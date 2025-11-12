Bringing the vibrant spirit of Jakarta to Bali, the newly opened IBU KOTA in Canggu is the latest talk of the town. Here, guests can expect tantalising grilled seafood, bold local flavours, great music, and the unmistakable city energy – all wrapped in warm, genuine hospitality.

Born from a dynamic collaboration between The Cakap Group and PT Dewata Rasa, IBU KOTA’s concept and design were driven by The Cakap Group’s Director, Peter Jozef, whose vision brought this unique dining experience to life. The name IBU KOTA, meaning “capital city”, pays homage to Jakarta – the beating heart of Indonesia. It is also a nod to the word Ibu, meaning “mother”, a symbol of warmth and care. The blend of energy and comfort defines the IBU KOTA experience – lively, welcoming, and proudly Indonesian.

At the heart of the venue is the food, celebrating traditional recipes and bold local flavours with a modern twist. Designed to be shared, the menu features highlights such as Classic Beef Rendang, slow-cooked to tender perfection, and Bamboo Lobster with Signature Marinade, a dish that captures the richness of the archipelago in a single bite.

Meanwhile, the bar adds another layer to the experience, where each cocktail tells a story. Blending local ingredients with global techniques, the drinks are creative and distinctively Indonesian. Signature drinks include the Waingapu Blossom, inspired by the cherry blossoms that bloom in Sumba. Whether you’re enjoying pre-dinner drinks or a fun night out with friends, the bar at IBU KOTA keeps the atmosphere fresh and spirited.

Designed for nights that flow easily – where dinners turn into drinks, and drinks turn into dancing – IBU KOTA’s lineup includes live bands and DJs on weekends, as well as guest chefs and mixologists every month. Weekly indulgences include all-you-can-eat satay, Sunday seafood brunches, and happy hour specials.

Spanning 370sqm, the two-storey restaurant accommodates up to 120 guests and welcomes group bookings. Cosy booths, an outdoor corner, and a lively bar can be found downstairs, while upstairs offers a more intimate setting with it its own bar and dining area.

IBU KOTA is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 4 PM to 11 PM, with plans to extend to full-day operations in the near future.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 852 2288 9925 or follow @ibukota.bali on Instagram.

IBU KOTA

Jl. Nelayan No.35, Canggu

+62 852 2288 9925

@ibukota.bali

ibukotabali.com