Indulge in a taste of Greece at Estia, a brand-new wood-fired Greek restaurant and the latest venture by 8° Projects Group. At its core is fire – where wood-fired cooking infuses depth, smokiness, and rustic character into every dish. Here, Greek family-style sharing plates, flamed-charred meats and vegetables, and a late-night gyro-to-go window converge in the heart of Seminyak.

Drawing inspiration from the Goddess of the hearth and home, Estia keeps the fire burning with Greek flavours and the spirit of philoxenia – the warmth of hospitality ensures that guests feel truly at home. The restaurant exudes a convivial, vibrant energy in every bite and sip savoured.

Estia’s philosophy reflects the same commitment to quality that 8° Projects is known for. Inspired by Athens’ street food culture, the menu weaves together recipes from both northern and southern Greece, celebrating traditional fire cooking while highlighting Bali’s finest local ingredients.

Guests can expect specialties that merge time-honoured farmhouse techniques with an in-house pickling and fermentation programme – using traditional methods of salt, time, and care to preserve seasonal ingredients. These handcrafted traditions extend to cheese making, marination, and wood-fire cooking, transforming simple produce into bold, complex flavoura – from slow-smoked fish and house-baked breads to meats cooked low and slow over glowing embers.

Highlights include House-Smoked Fish Taramasalata enriched with Spanish bottarga and crisp potatoes; Horta, featuring Mount Zero naturally fermented wild olives, local barrel-aged feta, and house-pickled vegetables; and Ricotta Loukoumades – Greek doughnuts served with tahini mousse and burnt coffee honey caramel.

A Greek dining experience wouldn’t be complete without the country’s beloved street food staple: the Souvlaki. At Estia, fame-grilled meats, house-made pita, and classic toppings – tomato, onion, tzatziki, and herbs – come together in handheld perfection. The restaurant’s late-night souvla window pays homage to Athens’ treasured midnight street food culture, introducing a new ritual to end a night out in Seminyak.

The bar mirrors Estia’s kitchen philosophy: fresh, balanced, and effortlessly vibrant. Crafted with key Mediterranean ingredients such as rosemary, olive, honey, and tomato – alongside local produce like guava and basil – the cocktails complement Estia’s culinary journey, reimagining Greek identity in refreshing, unexpected ways.

The venue’s design concept centres on fire, where charred textures, natural wood, and stone finishes convey a mood that feels both timeless and alive. Inside, rustic Greek meets urban street style – a palette of warm timber, exposed surfaces, bold upholstery, and subtle accents of travertine hint at Athenian tradition while keeping the ambience modern and approachable.

An open-fire kitchen forms the restaurant’s centrepiece, bringing both energy and authenticity – igniting the senses with the aroma of woodifre and the sound of crackling flames. Beyond the interiors, a leafy courtyard framed by stone and greenery offers a serene off-street escape, setting the tone for a laid-back yet elevated dining experience even before guests step inside.

Estia is open daily from 2 PM to 10 PM (all day) and 9:30 PM to 2 AM (late night).

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 0366 or follow @estiagreek on Instagram.

Estia

Jl. Kayu Cendana No.7, Seminyak

+62 811 3831 0366

@estiagreek

estiabali.com