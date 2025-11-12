Celebrate the Festive Holidays in Italian Elegance at Bvlgari Resort Bali

Perched on the dramatic cliffs of Uluwatu, the Bvlgari Resort Bali ushers in the festive season with unmistakable Italian sophistication. This December, the resort transforms into a haven of refined celebration, where clifftop cocktails and world-class dining experiences capture the spirit of the holidays in signature Bvlgari style.

From 26 November 2025 to 1 January 2026, savour a festive afternoon tea at The Bvlgari Bar and Sangkar Restaurant, available daily from 2 PM to 5 PM. A contemporary Italian twist on the classic high tea tradition, this heartwarming experience features a delectable spread of festive-inspired sweets and savoury delicacies. Priced from IDR 2,100,000++ per couple.

The Bvlgari Bar invites guests to the Christmas Eve Aperitivo on 24 December from 6 PM to 7 PM. Embrace the holiday spirit as the sun sets on the horizon, with a joyful Christmas choir performed by Balinese children, enriching the aperitivo ambience with festive cheer, along with a special visit from Santa Claus.

At Sangkar Restaurant, guests are invited to a Christmas Eve Dinner on 24 December at the cliff-edge dining venue. Available from 7 PM, the dinner features an exquisite five-course epicurean journey of Indonesian favourites, priced at IDR 2,500,000++ per person. Meanwhile, indulge in a seven-course Christmas Degustation menu on 24 & 25 December at Il Ristorante – Niko Romito. Starting from 6 PM, expect an exceptional feast showcasing the finest ingredients, refined techniques and culinary innovation. Priced from IDR 5,000,000++ per person.

On New Year’s Eve (31 December), the resort’s night sky radiates with high hopes for the year ahead as guests toast to the glorious wonders of Bvlgari Resort Bali with lively entertainment and lavish culinary offerings. Starting from 6 PM onwards at The Pavilion, the celebratory evening extends to a New Year’s countdown at The Bvlgari Bar. Priced from IDR 8,000,000++ per person (complimentary for in-house guests).

Revel in the last supper of the year at Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, where guests will be treated to a carefully curated seven-course Italian menu. Available from 6 PM, the dinner starts from IDR 10,000,000++ per person, inclusive of signature wine pairing.

Welcome 2026 with a luxuriously indulgent yet laid-back New Year’s Day Brunch at Sangkar Restaurant, available on 1 January 2026 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Priced from IDR 3,000,000++ per person (complimentary brunch with non-alcoholic beverages for in-house guests).

Discover their full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 847 1000 or email [email protected]

Bvlgari Resort Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Uluwatu

+62 361 847 1000

[email protected]

bulgarihotels.com