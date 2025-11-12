Welcome a Season of Enchantment at Raffles Bali

This year-end holiday, Raffles Bali welcomes holiday-goers to embrace the spirit of the season at their stunning resort, surrounded by the lush landscapes of Jimbaran. The five-star resort has curated a Season of Enchantment festive celebrations and culinary offerings to make your year-end escape a special one.

On 24 & 25 December, Rumari invites guests to a Christmas dinner overlooking the southern shoreline. From 6 PM to 10 PM, indulge in a specially curated set menu served in the refined privacy of the Dining Room or at the Chef’s Counter, where culinary innovation takes centre stage. Prices start from IDR 2,250,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, the festive spirit extends to the sea with a celebration of seasonal flavours as Loloan Beach Bar & Grill presents a Christmas brunch from 11.30 AM to 3.30 PM, complemented by curated wines and the gentle rhythm of the waves. Price starts from IDR 1,650,000++ per person.

The celebration culminates on 31 December with the New Year’s Eve Dinner at Loloan from 6.30 PM onwards. Usher in the New Year under the starlit skies with an evening of outstanding cuisine, entertainment, and festive cheer. Prices start from IDR 6,000,000++ per person.

On 1 January 2026, begin the year with a succulent Seafood Brunch at Loloan from 12 PM to 4 PM. Savour the ocean treasures such as Alaskan king crab, oysters, and bamboo lobster, alongside charcuterie, artisan cheeses, and decadent desserts. Then, from 2 to 6 January, the celebrations continue at Loloan with a series of themed dinners featuring refined flavours, vibrant variety, and live music to welcome the New Year in style.

Discover their full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 9559 or email [email protected]

