InterContinental Bali Resort Blooms with a Garden-Inspired Festive Season

This festive season, InterContinental Bali Resort invites guests to step into ‘Le Jardin de Jimbaran‘, a theme that highlights the grand, verdant gardens of this iconic beachfront property, set to host exquisite dining, elegant soirées, and moments of festive enchantment.

InterContinental Bali Resort will officially welcome the holiday season on 1 December 2025 at 5.30 PM, where the light of the resort’s beautiful Christmas Tree will be turned on for the first time. Behind the tree’s aesthetic is the late fashion designer Paul Ropp, whose renowned bold approach has inspired what will be InterContinental Bali Resort’s centrepiece for the month.

Across the Christmas season, the resort presents a smorgasbord of flavours. For Christmas Eve dinner, Bella Cucina serves a refined Italian buffet spread alongside live music in a sophisticated setting priced at IDR 1,950,000++ per person; mark the occasion with a Japanese twist at KO, serving Teppanyaki or Sushi Set dining priced at IDR 1,350,000++ per person; whilst Taman Gita’s international buffet serves festive flavours for the family priced at IDR 1,150,000++ per person. On Christmas Day, get tropical with a poolside brunch at Jimbaran Gardens, with live cooking stations, sweet holiday treats and kids’ activities priced at IDR 1,350,000++ per person.

On 31 December, the resort hosts a dazzling New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at the Imperial Grand Ballroom. Starting at 6 PM, ‘A Night at Le Jardin’ will be a momentous occasion, with a lavish international buffet, dazzling stage performances, dedicated kids’ zone and activities – expect entertainment through to the early hours, with live bands and a DJ welcoming a sensational countdown experience! Priced at IDR 1,9500,000++ per person.

Lastly, welcome 2026 with coastal charm and refined elegance at Bella Cucina as they host a special ‘Renewal Brunch‘ on 1 January, priced at IDR 1,450,000++ per person.

Guests can enjoy a 30% discount for reservations made before 30 November 2025! Discover their full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 8768 or email [email protected]

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Raya Uluwatu No.45, Jimbaran

+62 811 3820 8768

[email protected]

bali.intercontinental.com