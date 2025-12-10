Indulge in a Worry-Free Festive Escape at Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Hard Rock Hotel Bali marks the end of the year with spectacular celebrations all within the comfort of the hotel. Leave the holiday stress behind and indulge in a worry-free festive escape at the iconic Kuta destination.

Located steps away from the Kuta beachfront, Hard Rock Hotel Bali is a destination renowned for its family fun and this holiday season, it’s all about good food and good times at the ever-popular family entertainment hotel. The hotel brings all the festive favourites for the Christmas feast, and an epic, themed New Year’s Eve Party to ring in 2026 with style!

The hotel will host an enchanting Christmas Eve and Day Dinner at Starz Diner, showcasing delectable culinary creations, beverages, a Christmas choir, and a Santa appearance priced at IDR 725,000++ per adult and IDR 350,000++ per child, plus a complimentary soft drink or juice. An exclusive free-flow alcohol package priced at IDR 550,000++ allows adult guests to enhance their festive experience, featuring a wide range of beers, house wines, selected cocktails, soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea.

On New Year’s Eve, in-house guests are invited to embrace their inner superhero or supervillain and wear their most vibrant, creative costumes at The Eve of Justice: New Year’s Eve Party. The festivities include an exquisite dinner, an exhilarating pool party, electrifying DJ dance tunes, and a live band to set the perfect stage. Dazzling neon lights will illuminate everyone’s moves, ensuring plenty of dancing into the New Year.

Hard Rock Hotel Bali invites all guests to come and join in on the festivities, where unforgettable memories can be made, and stress can be blown off with great food and incredible live entertainment that sets the tone for an extraordinary Christmas and New Year’s.

For more information, call +62 361 761 869 or email [email protected] .

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Banjar Pande Mas, Kuta

+62 361 761 869

@hardrockbali

hotel.hardrock.com