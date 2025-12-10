Flavours of the Archipelago: John Hardy Seminyak Unveils Long Table Holiday Menu

This year-end holiday, John Hardy Seminyak has prepared an indulgent festive feast at its beloved Long Table dining experience, where the festive menu will take guests on a culinary expedition across the Indonesian archipelago.

Celebrated for its Indonesian-inspired Long Table lunches, John Hardy Seminyak’s new festive menu highlights Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage. Curated by Executive Chef Tomy Saputra, this year’s menu takes inspiration from six great islands: Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi, Bali, Nusa Tenggara, and Kalimantan, each contributing its own distinctive flavours to the feast.

Available from 1 December 2025 to 17 January 2026, the dining experience allows guests to indulge in refined dishes at the communal table, which stretches across the open pavilion overlooking the serene temple and terraced gardens. Originating from John Hardy Workshop & Kapal Bamboo Boutique in Mambal over two decades ago, The Long Table lunch is a celebrated tradition with a sense of community at its core, which continues to evolve at the Seminyak location.

The Long Table Holiday Menu features dishes such as Bebek Hitam (Java), a local duck slow-roasted over open fire and glazed with caramelised Bumbu Madura; Udang Sambal Asap (Sulawesi), steamed tiger prawns with smoked mackerel and roa sauce; Serundeng Udang Papai (Kalimantan), fragrant sautéed papaya leaves, moringa, banana blossom, and chayote; Roroban and Nasi Minyak Tumpeng (Sumatra), fragrant jasmine rice cooked with chicken fat, toasted garlic, and aromatic turmeric leaves, served in a traditional tumpeng cone. Round off the exquisite meal with a playful dessert, Es Campur, shaved ice served tableside with a selection of traditional toppings and syrups, followed by tea or coffee.

“The energy around the Long Table is something special,” says Chef Tomy Suputra. “Each dish

comes from a different island, yet together they represent the spirit of Indonesia, diverse, welcoming,

and full of flavuor.”

“The Long Table tradition was born from a simple idea — to share a meal with family, friends, and the

community around one table,” explains Polly Purser, Sr. Director of Heritage for John Hardy. “It

continues to be a way for us to honor Indonesia’s diverse food culture, using traditional recipes, local

produce, and authentic cooking techniques that bring people together.”

Complementing your meal is a new wine list, curated with both local and international labels that pair beautifully with the spice, texture, and character of Indonesian cuisine. The festive set menu is priced at IDR 800,000++ per person, or enjoy the set menu with drink pairing at IDR 1,350,000++ per person.

Advanced reservation is required with a minimum of 2 pax, available for lunch, dinner, and private events.

For bookings and more information, contact +62 361 9344 244, WhatsApp +62-811-3811-8004, or email [email protected] .

John Hardy Boutique, Restaurant & Bar at Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Seminyak

s [email protected]

johnhardy.com