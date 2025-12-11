A Dazzling Festive Season Awaits at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

As we approach the end of 2025, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort invites travellers to embrace a season where every moment glows a little brighter, from sunset champagne to glittering celebrations.

Overlooking the island’s most iconic sunset, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort transforms into a coastal sanctuary with golden experiences that capture the warmth of a Bali holiday. Here, the festive season becomes a symphony of style, flavour, and seaside sparkle from 1 December 2025 until 10 January 2026.

Christmas Feasts and New Year Festivities

To ensure guests experience the perfect year-end celebrations, the resort has prepared a fantastic lineup of indulgent festive dining offers, from Christmas to New Year’s. On Christmas Eve, guests can enjoy a sumptuous buffet dinner at two of its restaurants: at Daily Social, savour a grand buffet featuring seasonal favourites and festive specialties for IDR 875,000++ per adult, while Bene presents an intimate Italian dinner buffet priced at IDR 475,000++ per adult. Both dinners are held from 6 PM to 10 PM.

Come Christmas Day, guests are in for a treat as the resort has prepared feasts from day to night. Welcome the most wonderful time of the year with a Christmas Day Brunch at Daily Social, where a lavish spread of holiday delights awaits for IDR 1,100,000++ per adult from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, followed by a Buffet Dinner featuring a seasonal evening feast for IDR 875,000++ per adult. At Bene, revel in a four-course Italian Christmas Dinner for IDR 925,000++ per adult. Both dinners are available from 6 PM to 10 PM.

The New Year’s Eve Golden Soirée Celebration, on the other hand, spans a Buffet Dinner Party at Daily Social from 6 PM to 9 PM for IDR 1,250,000++ per adult, an Italian Dinner Party at Bene at IDR 1,200,000++ per adult, and a Countdown Party across&More, Sundowner Rooftop, and Bene from 10 PM until 1 AM; offering light bites and beverages starting from IDR 100,000 with VIP table options available. The former two include sparkling wine for the midnight toast.

More Festive Indulgences and Offers

Moreover, there are other festive dining offers throughout December, including daily Festive Afternoon Tea Special at &More from 1 to 30 December, a special three-course Italian set menu at Bene available from 15 December to 10 January (excluding 24- 25 and 31 December), and Daily Social’s Balinese BBQ Special Buffet Dinner on 26 December.

Wellness and indulgence continue with the “Glow & Relax” spa package, and gourmet festive hampers with Cranberry Coconut Mousse Cake, Salted Caramel Hazelnut Cake, and classic Panettone available from 15 November 2025 to 2 January 2026. On the other hand, the “Stay in Paradise” package includes a daily breakfast and New Year’s Eve dinner starting from IDR 7,500,000++ per room per night.

Furthermore, through the Side-by-Side program, children aged 4 to 11 can enjoy complimentary festive activities from Christmas crafts and Balinese dance to New Year’s Eve workshops and traditional Canang making. Each one is designed to spark memorable creativity and joy in the youth.

For reservations and more information, browse the festive catalogue , contact +62 361 846 5555, WhatsApp +62 811 3800 118, or email [email protected] .

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 361 846 5577

Sheratonbalikuta.com

@sheratonkuta