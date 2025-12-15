Two Bespoke Culinary Experiences Unfold at Apéritif this Christmas and New Year’s Eve

As one of Bali’s most renowned fine dining destinations, guests can be assured a dining experience to remember at Apéritif Restaurant. This will only be elevated further this December, as the restaurant has prepared two exquisite menus especially for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

It doesn’t get more glamorous than Apéritif’s glistening, 20’s inspired dining room, set inside a handsome, colonial-styled mansion that sits between the Ubud rice fields and a dramatic river valley. This is where east meets west, not only in design, but also in the flavours of Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken’s menu of modern global cuisine; where Indonesian and Asian inspirations meet European techniques and presentation.

This is a venue made for memorable celebrations, and this Christmas and New Year’s Eve, two unforgettable experiences await.

Christmas Dining at Apéritif

Available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Apéritif presents a seven-course degustation menu, featuring seasonal twists and creations developed just for the season.

The Christmas menu showcases dishes from Apéritif’s ‘Guided by the Moon’ menu, inspired by Bali’s ritual lunar cycle and festival feasts. Replace your Christmas ham for the rare ‘Babi Iberico’, roasted organic pork flavoured by Bali’s traditional herb paste; and the seasonal ‘Turkey’ embellished with betutu spices. Journey from am eclectic platter of innovative amuse bouche to closing with the ‘Chocolate Christmas Wonderland,’ an indulgent Christmas treat made by Apéritif’s masterful pastry chef.



Thoughtfully paired with exquisite beverages, this dining experience is a true celebration of flavour, artistry, and sophistication – promising a truly memorable Christmas experience.

Available for Christmas Eve Dinner (from 6pm) or Christmas Day Lunch and Dinner (12pm & 6pm). Priced at IDR 2,500,000++ per person.

To Book or Browse the Full Menu: Check Here

New Year’s Eve: A Night at the Premiere

Bringing their roaring 20’s atmosphere to life, Apéritif invites guests to experience ‘A Night at the Premiere’, through a night of fine drinks, dining and entertainment.

Chef Nic structures his exquisite eight-course menu like an epic screenplay, with each course a new act, each dish a dialogue in what is promised to be a show worthy of an Oscar.

Start with cocktails at Pinstripe Bar, paired with a selection of canapés, then move through Apéritif signatures, including ‘Japanese Oyster’ served with caviar, ‘Hokkaido Scallop’ with Manadonese spices, ‘Dutch Veal’ sweetbread, to a gorgeous ‘Aged Duck’. Then a classic returns, the ‘Milk & Honey’ light dessert before closing with the indulgent ‘Into the Forest’, rich in local chocolate creations.

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Aperitif is priced at IDR 4,500,000++ per person (including a glass of Tattinger Champagne).

Then, for the ultimate countdown party guests are invited to back to Pinstripe Bar for ‘The Golden Age of Hollywood’, where live music, red carpet glamour and dazzling cocktails play on to the night, welcoming a 2026 with pomp and parade. Entertainment includes a magician’s jaw-dropping, tableside illusions, fabulous entertainment by the Curve Collective Dancers, and finally DJ Alannys Weber will spin tunes from modern lounge to jazzy swing reworks, building unstoppable energy that will build to midnight at the countdown when a sparkling champagne toast will ring in the new year!

To Book or Browse the Full Menu: Check Here

Or, for details on the Countdown Party at Pinstripe Bar

Apéritif Restaurant

+62 813 532 66678 (WA)

[email protected]

aperitif.com