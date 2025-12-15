Watch the full episode:

Bali Breakfast Talks 02: Kania Maniasa

Kania Maniasa is the Executive Director of Green School Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to bring sustainability-focused education to children in Bali.

The foundation began in 2008 providing scholarships to the renowned Green School Bali. Today, Green School Foundation’s scope extends to working with local public schools to create environmental sustainability projects, including training local teachers, to funding scholarships to agricultural universities, with the goal of attracting a younger demographic to work in the agricultural industry.

Bali Breakfast Talks is a talkshow that brings you meaningful discussions from our island home of Bali, recorded from the seaside deck of Breakfast Club Seminyak. Hosted by NOW! Bali Editor, Edward Speirs, listeners and watchers are invited to sit and sip as they discover more unique perspectives from Bali, with special guests.

A collaboration between Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, The Rockin’ Life and NOW! Bali.