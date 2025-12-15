Viceroy Bali Unveils Festive Feasts and Enchanting Escapes This Year-End

For those looking to spend Christmas and New Year’s amidst the magic and allure of Ubud, Viceroy Bali should be at the top of your list. This year-end holiday, the family-owned resort transforms into a haven of festive warmth and togetherness with its Season of Wonders celebration.

Nestled in the depths of Ubud’s Valley of the Kings, the resort invites globetrotters into a world of refined luxury. This festive season, guests are invited to savour heartwarming gatherings, world-class dining, and the warm, genuine Balinese hospitality that defines every stay at Viceroy Bali.

Festive Stays in Charming Ubud

Viceroy Bali is offering exclusive festive stays at its stunning villas, each bedecked with a heated infinity pool with views overlooking lush jungles, providing guests with a peaceful hideaway perfect for the holidays. Guests can begin each morning during their stay with an à la carte breakfast at CasCades Restaurant, the resort’s all-day dining venue renowned for its laidback elegance and modern European flavours.

A Very Merry Christmas at CasCades

At CasCades Restaurant, indulge in festive Christmas feasts, carefully crafted by newly appointed Executive Chef Gerry Nainggolan. Immerse yourself in the joyous spirit of the season with the Christmas Eve Dinner (24 Dec) and Christmas Day Lunch & Dinner (25 Dec), featuring Chef’s exquisite creations.

The gourmet lunch and dinner features live stations showcasing traditional holiday staples, including glazed roasted turkey, prime rib steak, a decadent Christstollen / Bûche de Noël chocolate log, and, of course, a warm eggnog upon arrival. Featuring Christmas gifts and a live performance by Arie Kurniawan, the Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Lunch & Dinner are all priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person.

Usher in the New Year at CasCades and Pinstripe Bar

As the year draws to a close, Viceroy Bali wraps up 2025 with two fabulous New Year’s Eve celebrations. At CasCades, guests can savour A Cultural New Year’s Eve Celebration, showcasing a sumptuous BBQ dinner featuring international and local flavours. Captivating Kecak and traditional Balinese performances by the pool will enliven the evening. Starting from 6 PM, the dinner is priced at IDR 1,900,000++ per person.

Post-dinner, head to the resort’s swanky Pinstripe Bar within Apéritif Restaurant as the space comes alive for The Golden Age of Hollywood Countdown Party. Here, guests can expect live music, red-carpet glamour, and dazzling cocktails that will set the tone for a cinematic welcome to 2026. The countdown party has a minimum spend of IDR 1,000,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 972 111 or email [email protected]

Viceroy Bali

Br. Nagi, Jl. Lanyahan, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud

+62 361 972 111

[email protected]

viceroybali.com