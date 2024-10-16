Indulgent Halloween Delights and Family Fun at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

This Halloween, enjoy an ooky-spooky celebration at Nusa Dua’s family-favourite destination, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, where they’ve come up with a ‘spooktacular’ lineup of events for the entire family, from devilishly delightful brunches to thrilling kids’ activities.

On Sunday, 27 October 2024, start your Halloween celebration with a sumptuous brunch at the resort’s signature Italian restaurant, Prego, where they’ve prepared the exclusive Brunchi del Diavolo, from 12pm to 4pm. Indulge in a hauntingly delectable feast carefully curated by Prego’s Chef Michelle Antonucci and his team of talented culinary artisans, complemented by the exquisitely prepared desserts by Executive Pastry Chef, Michael Leuwol.

This Halloween-themed brunch is poised to be popular with families, promising a cosy family-friendly atmosphere, complete with exciting kids’ activities hosted by the Westin Family team, along with magic shows and live acoustic performances. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled afternoon with your loved ones, priced at IDR 700,000++ per adult with a 50% discount for kids aged 3-12 years old and free entry for children under 3 years old. Enjoy 10% off for bookings until 20 October 2024. To book, click here!

Moreover, the little ones will enjoy an extra special day with the Halloween Kids Nail Art session, the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit. This offer allows the little ones to let their imagination and creativity shine as they enjoy the themed nail art experience, featuring fun designs such as cute ghosts, bats, and pumpkins, priced at IDR 250,000nett per child. Join The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali’s fantastic Halloween festivities and create new unforgettable Halloween memories with the entire family. For more information, please contact email spa.bali@westin.com

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

westinnusaduabali.com