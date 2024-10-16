Perched on the side of a stunning river valley on the outskirts of Ubud, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali has been a popular escape for guests and families in search for a premium refuge out in nature. In an effort to provide a deeper connection with the environment, the resort launches new eco-initiatives which guests are invited to experience during their stay.

The two main initiatives include a new Trigona stingless beekeeping centre, as well as a hydroponic garden that has hyper-localised some of resort’s cooking ingredients. Not only do these two new initiatives improve the daily operations of the resort, but guests are invited to quench their curiosity and enjoy hands-on experiences.

The Trigona is a tiny stingless bee, whose unique honey-making and hive make for a very special honey, celebrated for its health benefits and even medicinal properties. The Westin Ubud’s new Trigona beehives, found on property, invites guests to observe these rare bees at work, especially to witness their unique hive structures made of ‘propolis’, said to be the secret to the vast medicinal properties that rival New Zealand’s own Manuka. These bees also play a crucial role in the environment, helping to pollinate surrounding areas and ensure its biodiversity.

Guests can immerse themselves in this initiative by observing the bees at work, tasting honey straight from the hive, and even adopting a bee. This honey is also integrated into wellness treatments at the resort’s Heavenly Spa, like in their Turmeric Honey Jamu and Honey Scrub treatments, allowing guests to enjoy its natural benefits throughout their stay.

Building on its sustainable journey, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has also launched Hydro Haven, an impressive hydroponic garden where fresh vegetables are grown to supply the resort’s farm-to-table dining experiences.

These new initiatives add to the Ubud’s resort’s many wellness and nature experiences. With yoga sessions available every morning at the stunning bamboo yoga shala, looking out at the Ubud jungle view; guided running program; 24-hour fitness facilities and the indulgent Heavenly Spa by Westin; there’s plenty to keep guests active, rejuvenated and engaged with the surrounding natural environment.

To further enhance the guest experience, Marriott Bonvoy members can now enjoy an exclusive points redemption offer. With up to 20% off points redemptions starting from just 25,000 points per night, this limited-time promotion provides significant savings for members looking to enjoy a premium stay in Ubud’s serene surroundings.

The offer is available for stays booked and redeemed until March 31st, 2025.

For more information, promotions and reservations, visit westinubud.com , contact the reservations team at resv.dpswr@westin.com , or follow the socials on Instagram and Facebook .

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Jalan Loh Tunduh, Banjar Kangetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

westinubud.com