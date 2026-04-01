Jia CURATED 2025 (Architecture in Scale) at Bali Festival Park – Photo by Indra Wiras

After two successful years taking over Bali Festival Park, immersive design expo, Jia CURATED, has announced a brand new location for their 2026 edition.

What has become a highly-anticipated annual design event in Bali, Jia CURATED is a long immersive weekend celebrating design, craft, art and culture. Founded by Budiman Ong, Rudi Winata and Yang Yang Hartono, the event has become a major showcase for Indonesian and international designers, makers and artists , brought to life through major installations, industry talks and live performances.

The event gained considerable recognition for its transformation of abandoned theme park, Bali Festival Park, located in Padang Galak. Participating artists and designers each reimagined their individual spaces, collectively turning what was once a derelict site into an immersive cultural destination for just one weekend. The 2025 edition featured 150 brands and welcomed 12,000 visitors.

Photo by Indra Wiras Photo by Priska Joanne

Jia CURATED 2026

However, after two years at Bali Festival Park, Jia CURATED has announced a change of venue for this year’s event, scheduled for 13 to 17 August 2026. The new location is Pengembak Beach, Sanur, where design showcases will sprawl across 15,000 sqm of beachfront, framed by pine trees and mangroves.

The new location will complement this year’s theme, Nature Weave, exploring the interconnected relationships between people, design and natural systems. Both the beachfront location and the theme will challenge participating exhibitors to once again innovate their displays, inviting them to play with this new environment, shaped by sand, stone, sea and sunshine.

Pengembak Beach, Jia CURATED 2026 Location – Photos by Christoper Octav

“This year, we are not only reflecting inwardly but also looking outward, contemplating our environment and our role in its preservation,” shares Co-Founder Budiman Ong. “We are thrilled by how participants are responding to the theme and the new venue… Our ambitions remain unchanged – highlight Indonesia’s creative talent, support the local creative sector and create a platform for Asia’s design communities to come together.”

The 2026 Programme

The 2026 edition will have 250 participating brands representing Indonesian and international designers and makers; a major installation by DDAP Architect sponsored by Lamitak, Jia’s Main Partner for 2026; a dedicated space for emerging designers; and a series of large-scale installations that will further enhance the event’s now noteworthy immersive character.



360° Design Dialogues – Photo by Priska Joanne

Beyond the impressive physical space, the draw of the event goes much deeper than its visual appeal. Unique programmes and initiatives bring the space to life, including ‘Waste to Wonder 2.0’, an exploration of circular design; an exhibition of models and design maquettes in ‘Architecture in Scale’; and the return of the popular talk series, ‘360° Design Dialogues’, curated by Design Anthology.

Budiman Ong adds: “Jia CURATED aims to bring together designers, makers, artists, thought leaders, professionals and the wider public for a long weekend of meaningful exchange. Moving beyond the format of a traditional trade show, the event creates an experiential platform where creative practitioners can connect, fostering both commercial opportunities and cultural dialogue.”

Save the dates for Jia CURATED 2026!

13–17 August at Pengembak Beach, Sanur, Bali

Opening Hours 12pm – 10pm

For tickets and information:

@jia.curated

jiacurated.com