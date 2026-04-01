The Bali Restaurant and Café Association (BRCA) brings together Bali’s restaurateurs to champion the island’s rapidly expanding food and beverage sector. Since its founding, the association’s mission has been to establish Bali as a world-class culinary destination by providing hospitality businesses with access to timely information, essential services, and meaningful industry support.

Central to this mission is coming together to raise restaurant operational standards, particularly in sustainability, hygiene, and sanitation. The responsibility of improving Bali is lighter when shared, and BRCA equips hospitality businesses with the tools they need to actively contribute to shaping the island’s future. This year sees the strengthening of the relationship between the BRCA and Eco Tourism Bali (ETB), a partnership centred on improving sustainability initiatives of member restaurants, and as a result protecting Bali’s future.

The association gathers regularly at member venues, and these ‘luncheons’ serve as a great forum for restaurateurs to share, discuss, and indeed socialise with one another. Most valuable during these gatherings are presentations from solutions providers, invited to share useful tools, services or insights for the needs of food and beverage businesses, from improving point of sales, effective local sourcing, sustainable design solutions, to eco-friendly waste management. The association has become a support network and repository of helpful colleagues and resources.

Promotion and exposure are equally important for Bali’s dining scene, which has become a major tourism draw in its own right. As such, the association bands together to amplify stories from Bali’s hospitality community, building on the combined relationships with domestic and international media. In 2026, BRCA will be launching a ‘Where to Eat in Bali’ website, as part of the association’s own marketing strategy.

At the heart of the association are the Founders and Board, who together hold an unwavering commitment to delivering value to the members.

Founders

Dean Keddell – Ginger Moon Restaurants & Author of Our Bali Your Bali – Bali Kita Bali Kamu

Chris Salans – Mozaic

Anthony Syrowatka – Viceroy Hotel, Aperitif, Blossom + others & Gaia Digital Marketing Agency

Board

Kertawidyawati – Widya’s World of Wines & BRCA President

Weni Ariasty – Manager NOW! Bali & the BRCA Treasurer

Ana Dewi – Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali – HACCP

Peter Dundas -ResDiary & BRCA Advisor

Maria Efflin – Administrator at the BRCA

Rahmi Fajar Harini – Eco Bali Tourism & BRCA Sustainability Advisor

Naomi Tribuana Festilani – BRCA Business & Community Manager

Jeroen Van Overbeek – Social Impakt, Bali Coop & BRCA Vice President

Min Siah – Wheatfields Bakery, Starter Lab – BRCA Advisor

Heru Dwi Soesilo – 2080 Burger & an events, branding & marketing guru

A BRCA membership provides benefits that significantly exceed its cost, offering tangible returns that directly support business growth and long-term success. Although the Founders and Board serve in voluntary roles, they dedicate extensive time, expertise, and energy to ensuring that membership remains relevant, impactful, and results-driven. After all, the benefits aren’t only for individual businesses, but for Bali’s industry and community as a whole.

The more cafés and restaurants that join, the stronger and louder the collective voice becomes. This is why BRCA invites more restaurateurs to sign up as members and benefit from the shared events and opportunities, including: Luncheons & Referrals, Networking & Community, Promotion & Visibility, Representation & Industry Presence, and Business Support & Learning.

To register or find out more:

Instagram: @balirca

Email: [email protected]

Website: balirca.id